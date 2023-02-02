Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher O’Reilly - Head, Investor Relations

Christophe Weber - President and Chief Executive Officer

Andy Plump - President, R&D

Costa Saroukos - Chief Financial Officer

Ramona Sequeira - President, Global Portfolio Division

Conference Call Participants

Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citigroup

Motoya Koutani - Nomura Securities

Seiji Wakao - JPMorgan

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley

Christopher O’Reilly

Thank you for taking time out of your very busy schedule to join us for the FY ‘22 Q3 Earnings Announcement by Takeda. My name is O’Reilly, Head of IR. I’ll be the master of ceremony today. [Operator Instructions]

Before starting, I’d like to remind everyone that we will be using forward-looking statements in the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. The factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially are discussed in the most recent Form 20-F and our other SEC filings. Please also refer to the important notice on Page 2 of the presentation regarding forward-looking statements and our non-IFRS financial measures, which will also be discussed during this call. Definitions of our non-IFRS measures and reconciliations with the comparable IFRS financial measures are included in the appendix of the presentation.

Now, we would like to move to the presentation and the presenters are Christophe Weber, President and CEO; Andy Plump, President of R&D; Costa Saroukos, Chief Financial Officer. And after the presentation, we will have time for Q&A. Let us start.

Christophe Weber

Thank you, Chris. Thank you everyone for joining us today. It’s a real pleasure to be with you. I am pleased to report that Takeda has delivered another strong quarter and we are reinforcing our long-term growth through pipeline advancements

