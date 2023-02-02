Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 12:10 AM ETSiemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), SMMNY
Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SEMHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Koebernick - Head of Investor Relations

Bernd Montag - Chief Executive Officer

Jochen Schmitz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Graham Doyle - UBS

David Adlington - JPMorgan

Sezgi Oezener - HSBC

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Marc Koebernick

Thank you, operator. Dear analysts and investors, I'm sitting in snowy Erlangen, together with our CEO, Bernd Montag; and our CFO, Jochen Schmitz, who will be taking you through the detail of our first quarter results for fiscal 2023 this morning. After the presentation, there will be a chance to ask questions.

The Q1 2023 results were published this morning at 7:00 a.m., and you can find all the relevant documents, as well as a recording of this call on the Investor Relations section of the Siemens Healthineers website. Before we start, let me give you the usual reminder for a two-question rule in the Q&A.

And now let me pass the word to our CEO, Bernd Montag. Bernd, the floor is yours.

Bernd Montag

Yes, thank you, Marc. Good morning dear analysts and investors. Thanks for dialing in and

