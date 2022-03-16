jetcityimage

Introduction

Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is known as a stockbroker and they have many top line revenue segments but they make most of their bottom line earnings as a bank. This is because the net interest revenue segment has little in the way of expenses so more of this revenue makes its way down to earnings than revenue from other segments. The Schwab January 2023 Winter Business Update shows a net interest revenue CAGR of 14% from $221 million in 1Q02 to $3,029 million in 4Q22:

Net interest revenue CAGR (January 2023 Winter Business Update)

My thesis is that Schwab can continue compounding net interest revenue at a double-digit rate. This is one of the most important factors for the stock and I believe the total shareholder return will be similar to the rate of growth of net interest revenue in the long run.

The Numbers

The federal funds rate was close to zero during covid, being at 0.25% from March 15th of 2020 up until March 15th of 2022. It has been very eventful since then with the rate being raised regularly all the way up to 4.75% on February 1st:

Meeting Date Rate Change Mar 16, 2022 0.50% 0.25% May 4, 2022 1.00% 0.50% Jun 15, 2022 1.75% 0.75% Jul 27, 2022 2.50% 0.75% Sep 21, 2022 3.25% 0.75% Nov 2, 2022 4.00% 0.75% Dec 14, 2022 4.50% 0.50% Feb 1, 2023 4.75% 0.25% Click to enlarge

Here is a look from FRED going back to 2000:

Federal funds rate (FRED)

Schwab’s net interest margin (“NIM”) tends to be higher when the federal funds rate is higher. Their January 2023 Winter Business Update shows that NIM was 2.24% in 4Q22 and they have an opportunity for it to be above 3% by 4Q25:

NIM expansion (January 2023 Winter Business Update)

Today’s net interest margin of 2.24% is well below the level from 2007 when the federal funds rate was similar to that of today. We see in the January 2023 Winter Business Update that NIM was 4.33% years ago, not long after the federal funds rate was at 5.25%. I am optimistic that NIM will rise above 2.24% in the near future:

NIM trends (January 2023 Winter Business Update)

It’s hard to see in the graph above but NIM increased from 1.44% in 4Q21 up to 2.24% in 4Q22. The Net Interest Revenue Information table in the 4Q22 release gives the details behind these percentages:

4Q22 net interest revenue (4Q22 release)

In high interest rate environments, cash sorting stymies the increase of net interest revenue because clients move some cash out of Schwab bank. We see this in the numbers above as bank deposits dropped from $410 billion in 4Q21 down to $375 billion in 4Q22 as the federal funds rate increased. However, net interest revenue increased from $2,142 million to $3,029 million as the NIM increase was more important than the bank deposit decrease from cash sorting. Headlines sometimes focus on cash sorting but forward-looking investors should continue to monitor these considerations themselves in the quarterly filings.

Valuation

4Q22 net income available to common shareholders was $1,821 million for a run rate of $7,284 million. Given the NIM considerations discussed above, I expect this to increase nicely in the next few years such that I value the common stock at about 20 to 25x this amount or $146 to $182 billion. The 3Q22 10-Q shows 1,815,845,677 regular shares plus 50,893,695 nonvoting shares for a total consideration of 1,866,739,372 shares as of October 31st. Based on the February 1st share price of $78.25, the market cap is $146 billion. The common stock is at the lower end of my valuation range so I think it is a buy for investors willing to hold it for at least 3 years.

When thinking about the $10,297 million preferred stock on the balance sheet, we should use the quarterly net income figure of 1,968 million on the income statement which isn’t subject to the $147 preferred dividend.