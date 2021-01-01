Wirestock

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) is a large ($71 billion market cap) global biopharma company. Once the global leader in vaccines sales, snags in the COVID-19 arena knocked them off the top perch. However, they did manage to score regulatory nods with COVIFENZ last February in Canada and more recently with VidPrevtyn Beta in Europe, including the United Kingdom. Their other franchises have to pick up the slack, and investors have to realize that GSK’s 'Innovation' products launched this decade need broader insurance coverage in the U.S.

Coverage was explored at the 15 largest health insurance companies in the U.S. overall. Combined, these payors control 59% market share, with 38 million covered lives as of 2021. Vaccines are readily available, while Xevudy is currently not authorized in any US region, due to the prevalence of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 sub-variant, and these are excluded from the search, leaving only 5 products, all of which are in the Specialty Medicines franchise. The most common plan was examined when possible and are specified in Table 1. If the insurer offered non-Medicare plans in a state Marketplace (Obamacare), the most populous state was chosen (California > Texas > Florida). Humana (HUM) doesn’t do Exchanges, so their Medicaid plan is the only one in the survey.

How to read Table 1:

Tier # Higher Tiers have higher cost share. Drugs in Tier 4 or higher (in 5+-Tier plans) are non-preferred brands and may also include drugs recently approved by the FDA or specialty drugs and may need special handling.

Sp Specialty drugs are used to treat difficult, long-term conditions and may need to get filled through a specialty pharmacy.

PA Prior authorization is the process of obtaining approval of benefits before certain prescriptions may be filled.

NF A non-formulary drug is not included on a plan's Drug List. Exception processes such as PA or Step Therapy could be available to request coverage for a NF drug.

X Not Covered drugs are specifically excluded from coverage by the terms of the plan. Patients likely won't get any reimbursement will have to pay out-of-pocket for these drugs.

Table 1. 2023 Coverage of GSK Innovative Products at 15 Largest Health Insurance Companies in the U.S.

Rank Commercial health insurance plans Apretude Cabenuva Rukobia Blenrep Jemperli 1 Kaiser Permanente [Southern CA Commercial HMO 3-Tier] x 2 x x x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) National Drug List 5-Tier x NF PA NF PA NF PA NF PA Sp 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Basic Drug List x x x x x BCBS Montana Basic Drug List x x x x x BCBS New Mexico Basic Drug List x x x x x BCBS Oklahoma Basic Drug List x x x x x BCBS Texas Basic Drug List x x x x x 4 UnitedHealth [CA Traditional 4-Tier] x x 4 x x 5 Centene [Health Net Essential Rx Drug List] 5 5 4 x x 6 CVS Health (Aetna Standard Opt Out) 5 5 x x x 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx x x 5 x x 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x x 3 PA x x 9 Highmark Healthcare Reform Comprehensive 3-Tier Incentive x x 3 x x 10 Blue Cross of North Carolina Enhanced 5 Tier x x 5 x x 11 Humana Rx5 x medical? 5 medical? medical? 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x x 4 x x 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts 2 2 2 x x 15 Independence Health Group [Value formulary 5-tier] x x 4 PA x x Rank Health Insurance Marketplace plans Apretude Cabenuva Rukobia Blenrep Jemperli 1 Kaiser Permanente [CA Marketplace] x 2 x x x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) CA Select Drug List NF NF NF NF PA NF PA Sp 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBSIL Health Insurance Marketplace 6 Tier HIM Drug List x x 4 x x BCBSMT Health Insurance Marketplace 6 Tier HIM Drug List x x 4 x x BCBSNM Health Insurance Exchange 6 Tier HIE Drug List x x 4 x x BCBSOK Health Insurance Marketplace 6 Tier HIM Drug List x x 4 x x BCBSTX Health Insurance Marketplace 6 Tier HIM Drug List x x 4 x x 4 UnitedHealth Group [TX QHP Standard] x x NF x x 5 Centene [Health Net CA Essential Rx Drug List] 5 5 4 x x 6 CVS Health (Aetna Health Exchange Plan: CA) x x x x x 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx x x 5 x x 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x x 3 PA x x 10 BCBS North Carolina Essential Q x x 6 x x 11 Humana [FL Medicaid Preferred Drug List] 2 2 PA 2 PA x x 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x x 4 x x 14 Molina Healthcare [CA Marketplace] x x x x x Rank Medicare Prescription Drug Plans Apretude Cabenuva Rukobia Blenrep Jemperli 1 Kaiser Permanente 4 4 4 5 2 Anthem Blue Cross MedicareRx [B5] 5 5 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Blue Cross MedicareRx Basic x x 5 x x BCBS Montana Medicare Advantage Classic ((PPO)) x 5 5 5 5 BCBS New Mexico MedicareRx Basic x x 5 x x BCBS Oklahoma MedicareRx Basic x x 5 x x BCBS Texas MedicareRx Basic x x 5 x x 4 UnitedHealth [AARP MedicareRx Walgreens (PDP)] 5 5 5 x 5 PA 5 Centene [Wellcare Value Script ((PDP))] x x 5 x x 6 CVS (Aetna) [SilverScript Choice ((PDP))] x x 5 x x 7 GuideWell (Florida BlueMedicare Premier Rx) x x 5 x x 8 BCBS of Michigan Prescription Blue PDP Select 5 5 5 x x 9 Highmark Performance Formulary x x 5 x x 10 BCBS North Carolina Blue Medicare Rx Standard x x 5 x x 11 Humana Basic Rx Plan PDP x 5 5 x x 12 BCBS Alabama BlueRx Essential x x 5 x x 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts x x 5 x x 14 Molina Medicare Choice Care (HMO) x x 5 x x 15 Independence Keystone 65 Basic Rx HMO x x 5 x x Click to enlarge

The remaining presence of Blenrep in some lists was surprising, given that in November, GSK initiated the process for its withdrawal from the US market following the request of the Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') because the DREAMM-3 confirmatory trial did not show benefit in the primary endpoint (‘PEP’) of progression-free survival (‘PFS’) as required by the FDA Accelerated Approval regulations. Predictably, Rukobia, the treatment for multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection sold as a relatively inexpensive extended-release tablet form, landed on almost every formulary. GSK’s lineup did well with Kaiser Permanente and underscores the value of these products, given Kaiser's penchant for integration of care and cost-effectiveness. The drugs are also available to Californians buying insurance from the Health Insurance Marketplace and long-acting HIV treatments Apretude and Cabenuva are the first recent brands this author has seen covered by Florida’s Medicaid. However, the others are sparsely covered. Most concerning is Jemperli, a treatment for some endometrial and solid tumor cancers. It has less coverage than other newer oncology agents such as Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Inrebic and Onureg and Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Trodelvy (which secured a win with #2 Anthem) that were approved around the same time.

As majority owner of ViiV Healthcare, the specialist HIV pharmaceutical joint venture with Pfizer (PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY), GSK has over the years become a major rival to Gilead's traditional dominance of the field. Using the £1/$1.24 average exchange rate (‘AER’) for 2022, GSK's share of revenue was $7.1 billion, and will likely come within 40% of Gilead's projected $17.1 billion in HIV product sales, a 5% increase over 2021. In Triumeq and Dovato, ViiV Healthcare holds two of the 4 recommended single tablet regimens (along with Gilead's Biktarvy and Symtuza) for most people with HIV who are starting antiretroviral therapy ("ART"). Apretude is the first and only long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1, while Cabenuva is touted to be as effective as three-ART oral regimens. These once-every-two-month regimens are more convenient than pills, but if not on drug lists, most patients will balk at paying north of $3,000 per treatment.

Two-thirds of GSK's HIV business comes from the U.S. In 2022, the company was overly reliant on the dolutegravir-based products (Triumeq, Tivicay, Dovato, and Juluca). They need more support from the trio of Apretude, Cabenuva and Rukobia, which comprised just 11% ($513 million out of $4.66 billion) of the HIV segment sales (Table 2). In the other segment, Jemperli barely contributes 4% ($16 million out of $388 million) to Oncology. In a few months, freshly-approved Jesduvroq, a potential blockbuster treatment for anemia in chronic kidney disease, will also undergo formulary review. Longs will be hoping that, as they say, there’s no other way to go but up as far as coverage goes for these drugs.

Table 2. GSK HIV Segment 2022 U.S. Product Sales (in $ millions)*

Dolutegravir products 4,106 Rukobia 98 Cabenuva 365 Apretude 51 Other 38 HIV 4,657 Click to enlarge

*Converted from £ as a convenience to readers, using the £1/$1.24 AER

To conclude, GSK's Vaccine franchise is still a global power and grabbing the headlines after Q4 earnings showing 17% growth at AER. Note that Table 3 looks different because £ sterling was much stronger in Q4 2021 (£1/$1.36 AER) than last quarter (£1/$1.19). Seeking Alpha’s Quant system rates Growth as an ‘F’, but likely doesn’t take into account the impact of lower pandemic adjuvant sales last year compared to 2021. Overall, GSK is still a suitable defensive healthcare stock in a bear market, earning $9.9 billion cash flows from continuing operations. It has high valuation and analyst revision grades, healthy profit margins and an excellent 4.75% dividend yield. Investors may want to somehow keep abreast of formulary changes that happen every 1-3 months and hope that the Innovation drugs land on a few more of these all-important drug lists.

Table 3. GSK Quarterly Product Sales (in $ millions)**

Therapeutic area / Quarter Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 HIV 1,423 1,729 1,714 1,714 1,583 1,769 1,753 2,014 Oncology 152 167 175 180 170 194 194 188 Immuno-inflammation, respiratory and other 599 713 721 759 697 857 812 865 Specialty Medicines ex pandemic 2,174 2,608 2,610 2,652 2,450 2,820 2,759 3,067 Pandemic 0 22 156 1,126 1,751 587 485 150 Specialty Medicines 2,174 2,631 2,766 3,778 4,201 3,407 3,244 3,217 Meningitis 262 315 482 264 284 296 520 274 Influenza 25 46 526 332 24 40 458 331 Shingles 451 413 688 812 935 921 897 923 Established vaccines 951 1,061 1,152 928 993 903 1,043 892 Vaccines ex pandemic 1,689 1,835 2,848 2,335 2,236 2,161 2,918 2,419 Pandemic vaccines 0 364 130 125 0 0 7 70 Vaccines 1,689 2,199 2,978 2,460 2,236 2,161 2,925 2,489 Respiratory 2,059 2,120 2,044 2,108 2,057 2,078 1,985 2,018 Other General Medicines 1,192 1,224 1,291 1,277 1,140 1,085 1,084 1,127 General Medicines 3,251 3,343 3,335 3,385 3,197 3,163 3,069 3,145 Commercial Operations 7,114 8,173 9,079 9,623 9,635 8,731 9,238 8,851 Pandemic solutions 0 386 286 1,251 1,751 587 492 220 Commercial Operations excluding pandemic 7,114 7,787 8,793 8,372 7,883 8,143 8,746 8,632 Click to enlarge

**Sales prior to Q4 2022 are illustrative and derived by multiplying the reported sales in £ by the respective average quarterly exchange rates on page 7 of the Pre-Announcement Aide Memoire. They do not necessarily reflect the official US dollar translations GSK puts out ever quarter.