Brinker International: Stock Is Fair Valued After The Huge Rally

Feb. 03, 2023 1:47 AM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
94 Followers

Summary

  • Brinker International had a strong 2Q23 with an SSS of 9.7% and a store margin of 11.6% due to the management of labor costs and implementation of a sales mix.
  • The key to earnings growth for EAT is convergence of margins to those of competitors, but it may not be as quick as it seems.
  • Management has increased FY23 guidance, with an expected revenue of $4.05 to $4.15B and adjusted EPS of $2.60 to $2.90, and plans to increase capital spending in the near future.

Brinker International Sells Corner Bakery

Tim Boyle

Recommendation

I believe Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is fair valued at the current price, especially after a huge rally over the past 6 months.

With an SSS of 9.7% and a store margin of 11.6%, EAT had a fantastic 2Q23. These were

A picture containing table Description automatically generated

Author's own calculation

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
94 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.