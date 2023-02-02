On My Mind: Fed To Markets - Keep Dancing

Summary

  • Markets think the war against inflation has been won—and the Fed seems to believe it too—but has it?
  • The press conference following the Fed’s January 31-February 1 policy meeting seems to have turned back the clock to at least pre-Jackson Hole, if not all the way to the Fed’s “inflation is transitory” days.
  • Powell went through his stable of hawkish arguments, but he sounded like he was going through the script and did not truly believe it.
  • The Fed seems now too tempted by the possibility of achieving the Holy Grail, of bringing inflation down from 9% to 2% while retaining full employment all along, and with minimal, short-lived damage to financial asset prices.

By Sonal Desai, Chief Investment Officer, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income

financial conditions

