Endava: Demand Is Still Going Strong

Feb. 03, 2023 2:21 AM ETEndava plc (DAVA)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
181 Followers

Summary

  • Technology adoption is going to be a necessity by default in the future.
  • DAVA has a unique business approach.
  • I expect DAVA to continue growing at a fast pace moving forward, especially as the latest quarter result showed strong demand momentum.

Business and technology concept. Smart office. Management strategy. GUI (Graphical User Interface).

metamorworks

Summary

I see a 48% upside to Endava (NYSE:DAVA). I believe DAVA is poised for sustainable high growth with increasing demand for its services from existing clients and the expansion of their businesses. With its Distributed Enterprise Agile approach, DAVA

About us

1Q23 earnings

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

1Q23 earnings

Locations

1Q23 earnings

Chart Description automatically generated

1Q23 earnings

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

1Q23 earnings

Chart, bar chart, histogram Description automatically generated

1Q23 earnings

Table Description automatically generated

Own calculations

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
181 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.