National Instruments: Attractive Upside If Management Can Pull It Off

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
181 Followers

Summary

  • National Instruments has repositioned itself to take advantage of long-term growth opportunities in strategic industry segments while reducing dependence on cyclical end-markets.
  • NATI strategic review suggests that it is well-positioned for future growth, particularly in the aerospace, defense, government, and electric vehicle markets.
  • Despite a weak macroeconomic environment, NATI expects to increase its operating margin by over 300 basis points in 2023 due to factors such as an improving supply chain, revenue visibility.

3d rendering robotic arms with silicon wafers for semiconductor manufacturing

PhonlamaiPhoto

Summary

I think the upside for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) will be attractive if it can pull off its guidance and announced strategic review.

NATI has been repositioning itself to take advantage of long-term growth opportunities in strategic industry

Table Description automatically generated

Author’s calculations

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
181 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.