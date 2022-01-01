Justin Sullivan

Background

In my previous article, I noted that I have a neutral view on Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) shares. This opinion was based on the fact that company’s revenue growth has slowed to a single-digit value, and company’s profitability leaves much to be desired. At the same time, the company announced a large-scale staff reduction program to optimize costs. Since the previous article, Snap’s shares, along with the rest of the shares of technology companies, have shown good growth, but the 4Q report again highlighted Snap’s problems and returned its share quotes to reality. Although there are some positive aspects in the reporting, problems with the slowdown in revenue growth remain. We may see a drop in YoY revenue in 1Q2023. As a result, I maintain my neutral view on Snap’s shares.

Revenue

Snap’s revenue was $1.3 billion (flat YoY, +15% QoQ), in line with the consensus expectations. Excluding the F/X impact, revenue growth amounted to +2% YoY. Total Daily Active Users (DAU) was at 375 million (+18% YoY, +4% QoQ), in line with expectations. Company’s average revenue per active user was at $1.16, down 15% year-on-year, but up 10% QoQ. The result is in line with the consensus expectations.

The weakness of the global advertising market continues to put pressure on the company performance. This is especially noticeable in branded advertising (pay per impression). Snap’s revenue from branded advertising decreased in 4Q2022 by 11% YoY. At the same time, there was a strong decrease in demand for branded advertising from Thanksgiving to the end of the year, while traditionally, there was a demand increase in this period. Despite ongoing challenges with targeting and measuring ad effectiveness (after IDFA policy changes), direct response ad revenue (pay per action) increased 4% YoY. The number of ad impressions increased by 8% YoY globally. At the same time, eCPM decreased by 9% YoY.

Margin

Gross margin was at 64% (-2 p.p. YoY, +3 p.p. QoQ). Gross margin was positively affected by the reduction in infrastructure costs per DAU, which decreased to $0.57 in 4Q2022. This is the lowest number in Snap's history as a public company. Excluding onetime service credits, the value was at $0.58 (-13% YoY). The decline was due to the more efficient use of cloud infrastructure.

Company’s adjusted EBITDA totalled $212 million (-31% YoY, margin 16%). A year earlier, the indicator was at the level of $307 million (24% margin). Total staff costs rose 9% YoY due to higher wages and staff increase. Quarter-on-quarter, personnel costs decreased by 8% with a staff reduction of 418 people (7%). From peak values (2Q2022), the company’s staff has decreased by 18%. As part of the cost optimization program, the company has already recorded $500 million in cost savings. According to the management, the company will achieve the full effect of cost optimization in 1Q2023.

Free cash flow was at $78 million (-77% YoY, margin 6%). The result was better than the consensus forecast of (-$6 million). Loss per share was at $0.18, while consensus expected earnings per share at $0.11.

Stock-based compensation

Separately, I would like to note the high level of Snap's stock-based compensation, which again raises fears of capital dilution. Share bonus expense in 4Q20 was $451 million (35% of revenue). Management noted that some of these expenses are related to share grants issued at a share price of about $70, which overstates these expenses in GAAP reporting. Although management indicates that the market price of vested shares in 4Q2022 was $210 million (16% of the company’s revenue and 1.4% of market capitalization), even in this estimate, such a high share of stock-based compensation looks high. To offset the effect of capital dilution, the company bought back shares in 4Q2022 for a total of $500 million.

Geographic breakdown

The number of DAU in the North America region was 100 million (+3% YoY, unchanged QoQ), 1% worse than consensus expected. ARPU in the region was at $2.9 (-7%, +8% QoQ), 4% worse than consensus expected. In the European region, the number of active users at the end of the quarter was 92 at million (+12% YoY, +5% QoQ), 3% better than the consensus forecast. ARPU in the region was at $0.8 (-3% YoY, +31% QoQ), 8% better than expected. In the ROW region, the number of daily active users at the end of the year amounted to 183 million (+31% YoY, +5% QoQ), 1% worse than expected. Average revenue per user in the region was $0.4 (-17% YoY, +22% QoQ), 13% better than expected.

Management's guidance

Management’s outlook for 1Q2023 is disappointing. For 1Q2023, the company expects DAUs to reach 382-384 million, which assumes an increase of 7-9 million QoQ (+2%) and 15% YoY. The consensus expected 386 million DAU at the end of 1Q2023. Management expects weakness in the global advertising market to continue weighing on company’s performance. As a result, management expects 1Q2023 revenue to fall by 2-10% YoY, while the consensus forecast assumed revenue growth of 1.5% YoY.

Final Thoughts

I think that Snap’s main problems in the form of a global weakness of the advertising market, difficulties with targeting and measuring the effectiveness of advertising (after IDFA changes), as well as increased competition in the advertising market will continue to put pressure on Snap's share price in 1Q2023. Cost optimization through staff cuts has begun to have a positive effect on company’s margins, but I have concerns that such a dramatic reduction in staff may affect the company's future revenue growth. As a result, I maintain my neutral view on Snap's shares.