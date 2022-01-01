Entain: Strong Earnings Growth, Solid Cash Flow, And Healthy Balance Sheet

Feb. 03, 2023 3:13 AM ETEntain Plc (GMVHF), GMVHYENT
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
125 Followers

Summary

  • ENT reported high single-digit growth in online sales in Q4 2022 with increased win margins, higher online sports betting, and online gaming growth.
  • The company increased FY22 EBITDA guidance, and the online growth was in line with expectations.
  • I see a 27% upside to the stock. ENT is attractive due to its strong earnings growth, solid cash flow, and healthy balance sheet with a reasonable valuation.

Man gambling online on a football match using his cell phone

andresr

Investment thesis

I see a 27% upside to Entain plc (OTCPK:GMVHF)(OTCPK:GMVHY) ("ENT") stock. In my opinion, ENT is attractive due to its strong earnings growth, solid cash flow, and healthy balance sheet. In terms of valuation, it's not ridiculously pricey either. Its multiple brand

Table Description automatically generated

Own estimates

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
125 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.