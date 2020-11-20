Excelerate Energy: A Lot Of Potential But Looks Expensive

Summary

  • Excelerate Energy is the largest owner/operator of FSRU units in the world.
  • These vessels are necessary for the LNG trade as they convert the compound back into a usable form.
  • The company enjoys stable revenues and significant growth potential, courtesy of its business model.
  • The company has a very strong balance sheet, which should provide some comfort to investors.
  • The company is rather expensive compared to other LNG infrastructure firms at the current price.
Large liquefied natural gas carrier ship in harbour

AlbertPego

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) is a liquefied natural gas infrastructure company that specializes in the ownership and operation of floating storage and regasification units. This is a very different function than that performed by liquefied natural gas producers

Excelerate Experience

Excelerate Experience, an FSRU in Brazil (TradeWinds)

EE Asset Map

Excelerate Energy

EE Revenue by Quarter

Seeking Alpha

EE EBITDAR by Quarter

Excelerate Energy

Bangladesh LNG Projects

Excelerate Energy

IEA Demand Growth by Fuel

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

LNG Demand Growth 2021-2030

Golar LNG

