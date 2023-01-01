5 Questions To 'Think Thematically' On

Summary

  • Some investors may not see a space for thematic investing in their portfolio, but thematic ETFs can serve in a variety of different roles within a portfolio.
  • Thematic investing is based on long-term megatrends rooted in shifts in consumer preferences, regulatory changes, or innovation. When translated to individual companies, these themes often reflect demand, which drives top line (gross revenue) growth.
  • Thematic ETFs allow diversification beyond a single early-mover company or a group of higher-risk, new-entrant companies by including these legacy companies which also benefit from thematic trends. This is one of the main benefits of investing in thematics through ETFs rather than individual stocks.

Next week at Exchange, I will spend 30 minutes moderating a panel on thematic investing, indexing, and ETFs on Tuesday, February 7 at 9:30 AM with Laura Morrison of Direxion and Ryan Issakainen of First Trust. 30

Will you be looking to allocate to thematic ETFs in the next six months? If so, which theme might be of interest to you?

VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

