AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) is a closed-end fund focused on technology equities. The fund has income and total return as its objectives. As per the fund's literature:

The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of science and/or technology (high growth science and technology stocks), and/or potential to generate current income from advantageous dividend yields (cyclical science and technology stocks).

BST is a CEF that transforms technology stock returns (listed and private) into monthly dividends. The CEF's performance is closely linked to the Nasdaq. The fund is extremely sensitive to duration, and has rallied on the back of a market-implied Fed pivot. With Powell sounding dovish yesterday, the move has been exacerbated. BST is up almost +20% year to date, and more worryingly it is back trading at a substantial premium to NAV of 6%.

The last time the CEF was trading at such a premium was in August 2022, when we assigned the name a Sell rating. What followed was a swift decline, with our price target of -20% being met in a matter of two months. This time is no different. Despite the Fed pledging to continue to hike, the market is now pricing rate cuts for later this year:

SOFR / LIBOR Curve (Chatham)

SOFR and LIBOR are now peaking in June, with the curve coming down towards the end of the year. Despite years of excesses, the market thinks technology is fairly priced again and the go-go days are coming back. We beg to differ, and some investors are set for disappointment. While the Fed might be close to ending the hiking cycle, we believe they are going to hold the Fed Funds rate at or above 5% for longer. Once the market re-prices this interest rate path, we are headed lower again. BST is overextended and a Sell at this point.

Performance

The fund has closely tracked the Nasdaq since the October 2022 lows in the market:

Return (Seeking Alpha)

We can see BST up almost +16% versus the Nasdaq at +10%. SOXX, which is a semiconductors ETF, is up an astounding 29% during that period. In 2023, BST has outperformed the Nasdaq:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

The market in technology stocks is up significantly this year due to the belief in a Fed pivot and the pricing of two rate cuts later in 2023. Technology stocks are very duration sensitive and had been pummeled in 2022, hence the violent rebound.

On a 1-year look-back, BST is back to where it was in July 2022:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

It is a bit surprising that after another 200 bps of tightening, the fund is back to where it stood in July 2022.

Premium/Discount to NAV

The CEF has now reverted to a premium to NAV:

Discount to NAV (YCharts)

The fund is now trading at a 6% premium to net asset value. The last time we observed such a premium was in August 2022. What followed was a violent sell-off and the fund reverting to a discount. This time is no different. Despite what the market is doing right now in technology stocks, we are not done here. This CEF has a very high premium beta to wider risk-on/risk-off moves. That translates to the CEF moving to premiums when the market firms up, and a discount when the market sells off. Such vehicles are high beta because they are additive to the primary risk factor.

Holdings

The CEF holds equities in the technology space:

Sectors (Fund Website)

All the top holdings have very high P/E ratios and are very duration sensitive:

Holdings (Fund Website)

Some of the names in the above list represent private companies where the valuation is less liquid than what is observed for listed names. Usually this translates into discounts to NAV rather than premiums.

Conclusion

BST is a technology CEF. The structure packages listed and private technology names and transforms their returns into monthly dividends. The fund's main risk factor is composed of tech equity returns and their sensitivity to interest rates. Coming off oversold conditions in 2022, tech and BST have rallied violently in 2023. BST is now up almost +20% year to date. More worryingly, the CEF is now trading at a substantial premium to NAV of 6%. The fund has a very high beta to risk-on / risk-off markets, with the CEF moving to deep discounts during sell-offs and premiums during rallies. This feature tends to exacerbate the vehicle's moves, both on the upside and on the downside. We feel the current market implied Fed pivot is not warranted, and tech is overextended. Moreover, the last time we saw such a high premium in BST in the past year was in August 2022, right before a deep sell-off. History tends to repeat itself, and we are moving from Hold to Sell for this overextended CEF.