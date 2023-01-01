Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Description

I recommend to go long T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) as it has 22% upside. Long-term investors will like TMUS because of the company's high synergy and operating efficiencies, which are fueling rapid expansion in EBITDA, free cash flow, and capital return. TMUS reported strong results for the fourth quarter and provided 2023 guidance for postpaid net additions, core EBITDA, and capital expenditures and free cash flow that were largely consistent my expectations. The buyback remains unchanged, and I fully support the $11 billion authorized.

4Q22 Review

TMUS is bolstering its value brand through increased network quality and coverage as it continues to realize synergies from its merger integration. The company has implemented a sizable buyback, which I anticipate will accelerate through 2023 as a result of rising postpaid phone additions, expanding accounts, low churn, improved pricing per user, and higher service revenue and margins. Furthermore, I think the core EBITDA service margin can grow to 55%, which is on par with competitors like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), given the same level of revenue and customer base. In my opinion, FCF per share will continue to increase as TMUS continues to hit its targeted synergies.

I expect TMUS to keep gaining market share in postpaid net add and phone adds after reviewing TMUS progress in the 4Q22 earnings report. With postpaid phone churn decreasing to 0.92% in 4Q22 from 1.10% in 4Q21, TMUS was able to attract more new customers than Verizon, which experienced higher churn. Lower churn at Sprint is likely what fueled TMUS's improving trend. Even though management no longer provides a breakdown of Sprint churn, a negative impact of about 550k was seen on net adds in 4Q21 due to elevated Sprint churn. In my opinion, the effect should be much less severe in 4Q22. Now that the merger's core components are integrated, I anticipate a sustained decrease in churn among TMUS's postpaid phone customers. Therefore, I anticipate TMUS's postpaid phone net additions to remain relatively stable in 2023. As it expands its presence in urban and suburban areas, as well as in small and rural areas and among larger enterprise businesses, TMUS may even outperform in terms of postpaid net adds.

TMUS's Home Broadband service, management claims, is also performing well. However, TMUS's sequential growth in fixed wireless net additions slowed for the first time since the company's inception. T-Mobile added 578k fixed wireless subscribers in the 3Q22, while only added 524k in 4Q22. In 2023, I anticipate a deceleration in the growth rate of fixed wireless networks as churn increases and customer acquisition proves more challenging in regions with more intense competition.

In 2023, I expect postpaid service revenue to grow by the middle to high single digits, but overall service revenue growth to slow to the low single digits due to declines in prepaid and wholesale services. This is because if customers of Dish and Tracfone leave the T-Mobile network, wholesale revenue from those companies will decrease. Moreover, once the sale to Cogent is finalized, wireline revenue is anticipated to decrease around the middle of the year.

Market expansion

Taking a step back to look at the big picture, I believe that federal broadband subsidies will play a significant role in expanding TAM by offsetting the cost of service deployment in under-served areas and the cost of Internet service payment for low-income households. In addition, I think fixed wireless has the potential to serve customers who were previously unreachable via wireline options and to increase the average number of broadband connections per household, as telecommuting workers and college students embrace the service.

CAPEX

Since buybacks constitute a sizeable element of IRR, CAPEX must be carefully monitored. From $14.0 billion in 2022, I anticipate a decline in capital expenditures in line with management guidance ($9.4 billion to $9.7 billion). After accounting for cash synergy expenses, a cybersecurity payout, and wireline payouts to CCOI following the divestiture, this would result in free cash flow of around $13 billion.

Key catalysts

In 2023, I expect the merger's positive effects on core adjusted EBITDA and the steady increase in postpaid phone customers to be the primary growth drivers. Combined with a reduction in CAPEX, these factors will significantly increase free cash flow per share, which can be used for share repurchases. With TMUS massive repurchasing activities, I also expect the stock price to be well supported.

Guidance

TMUS has projected a range of 5.0–5.5 million for branded postpaid net adds in 2023. Based on TMUS's past actions, I think this is a typical conservative stance. For instance, the initial net adds guidance for 2022 that TMUS provided was 5.0-5.5mn, which was significantly lower than the 6.4mn it ultimately achieved. On the call, management mentioned that the projections are predicated on the expectation that phones will contribute to roughly half of postpaid net adds, alongside the ongoing growth of high-speed Internet. This translates to more than 2.5 million net adds for postpaid services.

Moving forward, I anticipate that the primary debate among investors will center on whether or not TMUS can keep up its momentum of postpaid phone net adds in 2023. In my opinion, I think that the full integration of the two networks has alleviated the strain that elevated Sprint churn had been placing on TMUS's recent net adds trends.

Valuation

I believe there is a clear path for TMUS to continue growing its FCF per share given the catalysts and progress mentioned above. The major focus here is TMUS ability to improve FCF margin through the reduction of CAPEX and reducing churn as the integration with Sprint completes. I have high confidence that TMUS can execute it. If so, at 13x P/forward FCF, I see a 22% upside.

Own estimates

Summary

I recommend going long on TMUS as it has 22% upside potential. The company's high synergy and operating efficiencies are fueling growth in its EBITDA, free cash flow, and capital return. TMUS buyback remains unchanged and I expect to accelerate through 2023, leading to a steady increase in free cash flow per share and a well-supported stock price. Moving forward, the primary debate among investors is whether TMUS can keep up its momentum of postpaid phone net additions in 2023, but I think the full integration of the two networks will alleviate the strain.