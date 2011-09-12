Extreme Media

Introduction

Sartorius (OTCPK:SARTF) is a German life sciences firm focusing on bioprocess solutions and lab equipment. Although off the radar for most investors, and with low-volume tickers scaring away those who are familiar, Sartorius is a market leader in their respective segments. The key for Sartorius is their scale and differential process technologies, shifting towards consumable technologies rather than more costly glass or steel. With the healthcare market becoming ever more focused on biotechnology-based drug therapies, Sartorius is a clear beneficiary for secular growth, as evident by their financial performance over the past two decades.

The industry is competitive and has high barriers to entry, allowing Sartorius to continue snatching up newcomers, expanding their lead, and developing long-term partnerships with clients. With the main risk point being the shares themselves, rather than the company, I will attempt to highlight the positives in this article. First, I must discuss the holding structure of the business.

As discussed, there is a lab equipment segment and a bioprocessing segment. Investing in Sartorius AG, either ordinary or preference shares, will gain access to both sides of the coin. However, investors can also choose to invest in the bioprocessing segment on its own, and performance varies slightly between the two. For the sake of simplicity, I will focus the conversation on Sartorius AG, the main holding company, but the financials of both segments will be highlighted. Then, at the end of the article I will discuss the implications of each group of tickers (OTC vs German Exchanges, Preference vs Ordinary shares, etc). Let’s begin.

Sartorius 2021 Annual Report

Two Valuable Sectors: Lab Equipment and Bioprocessing

The main appeal of Sartorius AG is their diverse leadership across two major new areas of the healthcare market. These groups have been developed through a variety of acquisitions, internal R&D, and mergers, allowing for the company to leverage the secular growth of new biologic therapies. With the biotech market expanding year after year, and the difficulty increasing as well, expenditures will increase rapidly. This only helps to boost the outlook for Sartorius thanks to Eroom’s Law, or the reverse of the semiconductor industry’s Moore’s Law. As time passes, our medicines increase in efficacy, but the difficulty in developing those advantages rise as well. Clinical research firm IQVIA (IQV) has described the situation as “stifling”:

‘Eroom’s law’ is the observation that drug discovery becomes slower and more expensive every day. This reality is thwarting the pharma industry’s ability to rapidly bring new drugs to market, and it’s time for that to change. The cost of developing a new drug has doubled every nine years since 1950, which means the money we spend to develop just one successful drug today would have covered the cost to develop 90 drugs 70 years ago – and that takes into account inflation adjusted terms. It’s an untenable model that stifles potential for innovation and hinders financial gains. Most biopharmaceutical companies have more promising molecules in their portfolio than they have the budget to develop. With massive development costs, choosing a select few products for development – based on their strategic goals, risk tolerance, market demands and development resources – is one of the most important decisions a company can make.

With Sartorius having exposure to the entire biotech R&D and manufacturing vertical, they are clear beneficiaries of downsides of this law. Some key developments over the past decade include the R&D pact with the old GE Healthcare (GEHC) bioprocessing segment, which was later sold to Danaher (DHR) (now known as their Cytiva subsidiary). During that exchange, Sartorius also acquired operating units from Danaher, proving the intricacies of the industry.

In another similarity to the Semi Equipment industry, these entities are less competitors and more mutualistic, with each providing their own unique products and platforms for a variety of scenarios. This is a major reason for the prolonged period of high earnings growth for Sartorius, Danaher, Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY), and Thermo Fisher (TMO), the leaders of the industry.

There is even politics in play, as governments support diversification and competition within the industry. This is in order to reduce costs for the many expensive new biotechnology therapies that are entering the market and taking up market share each year. As per the FTC decision regarding Sartorius acquiring the Danaher assets:

To ensure that all members of the population have timely access to life saving drugs and vaccines at reasonable cost, disruptive technologies are needed to remove bottlenecks in biopharma drug and vaccine development and manufacturing. One of the primary roadblocks to achieving this goal with protein-based therapies is that “downstream” biopharma production—the purification of cell mass to eliminate contaminants and unwanted viruses that occurs after the “upstream” process of discovery, development, and growth of therapeutic cell mass—is still a relatively inefficient process. These inefficiencies inhibit the biopharma industry from being able to provide patients with rapid access to life saving therapies and provide new vaccines to entire populations on a large scale.

Over the past 5 years, Sartorius has done well to position themselves amongst the giants and I expect their leadership position to continue to grow from here. To focus on the company itself, there is an area of differentiation that has been developed over the past few years: single-use technologies. While consumables are common in the lab products sector, they are uncommon in bioprocessing. With a line of combustible, single-use products, Sartorius is differentiated from peers in a beneficial way according to cost and efficiency. Therefore, I expect more organic growth from the bioprocessing segment, as competition is more difficult on the lab equipment side. However, diversification across the entire process will always be a benefit in driving profitable growth through strong customer relationships.

Sartorius Investor Presentation Sartorius Fact Sheet

Financials

The holding company Sartorius AG sees 21% of total revenues from their lab products, with the key business being bioprocessing at 79% of revenues. The company earns their revenues around the world thanks to having facilities across the world, especially in Europe and the US. Growth has been derived from a mix of internal expansion through high capex spending, along with a healthy amount of inorganic growth (mostly acquisitions). Thankfully at their current size, the TAM is large enough to continue supporting a high growth profile.

Sartorius 2021 Annual Report

Revenues

The potential can be seen with the historical revenue data. Over the past ten years, or when biologics took off in the drug industry, revenues have grown at over a 15% annualized rate. In the past, growth was between 5-10% annualized due to cyclicality, but stabilized momentum has occurred over the past few years. The pandemic certainly was a beneficial period for the company as manufacturers invested heavily into biologics, but growth is slowing each quarter since late 2021.

Due to the expansion of the business diversity and secular opportunity, I do not expect growth to be negative in the short-term. However, Sartorius is reliant on the healthcare market and factors such as limited FDA approval of new biologics, reduced industry capex spending, and competition may cause growth to fall below 10% annualized. I expect this will only be temporary, and an annualized rate of 10% would be conservative for outlook calculations.

Koyfin

EBITDA and Net Income

Growth isn’t everything, and having good profitability will be a favorable trait in the current market. And, Sartorius easily meets this goal. The historical data shows one of the most important trends I look for, linearly rising profit margins. For Sartorius, this means EBITDA margins rising from 10-30% over 15 years, while the net income margin rose from ~5% to 15%. Net income is a bit more volatile than EBITDA, but the overall trend suggests a favorable revenue market, competitive advantage, and a move towards high margin products. Even as growth has fallen the past few months, market issues have not caused margins to fall, so I feel confident in Sartorius maintaining these levels moving forward.

Koyfin

Balance Sheet

The strong profitability over the years has allowed Sartorius to also generate fairly strong cash flows. On a quarterly basis it may look volatile, but the trend is positive. One small issue is that debt has risen over the years to $2.5 billion euros, although leverage remains relatively low at 1.7x Net Debt/EBITDA. While the chart makes it seem like dilution is an issue, the total share count has only risen by 300 thousand (out of 68 million) over the past 20 years. Due to the complex share structure, a reorganization may be necessary to facilitate buybacks, but that is a plausible driver of growth to look forward to. Overall, Sartorius has a strong balance sheet, but improvements can boost shareholder returns.

Koyfin

Valuation

All the positive financials and qualities of Sartorius have led investors to value the company highly. At the moment, the valuation remains high, although down from levels seen in 2021. With the sell off I can begin to recommend accumulating shares and do not expect much downside pressure with the healthcare market performing so well. However, the nature of the listed shares are volatile and low volume so investors must be considerate with their buys and sells. Sartorius is like a private enterprise, and so a long-term mindset is necessary. All I see is a great company at a multi-year low valuation.

Koyfin

Shares

That brings us to a discussion about what tickers to purchase. For those with access to international exchanges, the German tickers SRT and SRT.3 offer higher volume/liquidity than their OTC counterparts. For most, it would be best to try to gain access to the higher liquidity. Also, the ordinary shares are far more volatile than the preference shares, so investors should allocate where they feel comfortable.

With a long-term mindset, I believe investors can capitalize on the increased volatility of the ordinary shares. Adding on the sharp drawdowns, if bid-ask spreads allow for it, may lead to good average holding prices for those keeping track of the price. If not, preference shares benefit those with less time to track the ups and downs. Also, don't forget to enjoy the significant outperformance compared to other German assets via the DAX (DAX)(DAX:IND)

Sartorius 2021 Annual Report Koyfin

Conclusion

Sartorius offers a complex, but compelling investment in the rapidly growing biologics manufacturing industry. With a new position amongst the giant suppliers, Sartorius is a smaller, but faster growing company and may be the best choice among peers. As a fan of the industry, I feel confident in the long-term success of each, and investors should consider their exposure carefully and in regards to their personal goals. Due to opportunity, I recommend long-term accumulation, and I would recommend reading my many other healthcare articles for further background and details.

Thanks for reading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.