Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News

Shell logo (Shell)

Investment thesis

In our last article “Expect Improved Results” on Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) from 15 July 2022, we continued to give it a Hold stance, but in hindsight, it would have been better if we had changed our stance to that of a Buy stance.

Tudor Invest - Hold stance in July 2022 (SA)

An investor that bought at that time would have achieved an alpha of more than 20% as its total return was 21.3% over the S&P500 in the second half of last year.

The good fortunes of holding companies like SHEL and others in our portfolio, like Rio Tinto (RIO), HSBC (HSBC), and other financials like Swedbank AB (OTCPK:SWDBY) meant that we outperformed the market.

Nevertheless, the past is the past, we need to look at the future.

Will SHEL continue to deliver attractive returns this year and in the coming years?

4Q and FY 2022 Financial results

Adjusted earnings in Q4 were $9.8 billion, up from $9.5 billion the previous quarter. This equated to an EPS of $1.39 in Q4, up 9 cents from the previous quarter.

With this, they delivered the highest FY result in history with adjusted earnings of $40 billion. That was more than double what they earned in 2021.

For the year, the EPS was $5.43, which gives us a reasonable TTM P/E of 10.7.

In terms of cash flow, Shell delivered $22.4 billion in free cash flow in Q4 and as much as $68 billion for the year.

Capex for the year came in as guided at $25 billion.

We knew that they would face higher taxes this year, with the EU “solidarity contributions” and the UK “energy profit levy” that covers their oil and gas activities in the UK. The extra tax bill came in at about $2.3 billion.

Their ROACE, which is the return on average capital employed, was 15.8%

Gearing has been reduced from 23.1% a year ago to a comfortable 18.9% as of the end of 2022.

Upstream

In terms of volumes produced in 2022, Shell’s total oil and gas production decreased by 8% compared with last year. One of the main reasons for this is the absence of natural gas production from Sakhalin in Russia which they no longer own.

However, as a segment, this contributed earnings of $17.3 billion, an increase of 116% from 2021. In terms of free cash flow generated, it came in at $29.6 billion. That was an increase of 37% from the year before.

One of Shell’s trophy assets is the world's largest floating plant for NLG, called “Prelude” which is stationed of the western coast of Australia.

FLNG "Prelude" first export in June of 2019 (Shell)

Unfortunately, it has been plagued by quite a lot of stoppages since it started producing LNG in June 2019.

It had stopped gas production at the facility in December last year after a small fire at the 3.6 million metric tons/year facility. That came on top of an incident the year before which took the vessel offline for nearly five months. Strikes also impacted production.

Prelude FLNG is majority owned by Shell with a 67.5% stake. We hope that the operation will be smooth going forward.

Marketing

Marketing includes lubricants, a market in which Shell is a world leader, and mobility and decarbonization businesses. Within mobility, we find their retail division, which as we have pointed out in the past is the world's largest in terms of the number of retail outlets globally.

This sector did not do as well in 2022.

Adjusted earnings were down 21% from 2021 coming in at $2.8 billion. It was caused by lower margins and higher operating expenses. Although it is not a large number compared to the upstream numbers, if this is a trend we can expect, it is somewhat disappointing as their previous CEO stated great hopes for growing earnings from their retail sector. So far, this is not happening.

Chemicals and products

We got good news from this division as the adjusted earnings improved by 123% to $4.7 billion for 2022.

This segment includes their pipeline business and another important source of earnings which is Shell’s trading of crude oil, oil products, and petrochemicals. Historically, this has been quite profitable for them. That is one reason why we are not so worried about their shrinking crude oil reserves. Trading activities can make perfectly good money even if somebody else has produced it.

Their refinery utilization improved from 80% in 2021 to 86% in 2022.

Renewables and energy solution

This segment of Shell’s business which is mostly referred to as “the green division” always creates a healthy debate amongst the readers here in SA.

It is the most hated part of Shell’s business. It is so hated that many would not even consider investing in Shell.

As Shell is transforming their business, this segment will grow over time.

The question on everybody’s mind is – will it be profitable and deliver the kind of free cash flow we now are accustomed to?

Most likely not.

Let us dig a bit deeper. We, and many other investors, have in the past requested Shell to give more details on the return on their investments in renewable and other transformative businesses they now invest in.

There are improvements as it is not being separated out to some degree, The segment includes electricity generation, marketing, trading, and optimization of power solutions plus pipeline gas. It also has the production and marketing of hydrogen and the development of commercial carbon capture & storage hubs, trading of carbon credits, and investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon.

Since it has both an element of trading and an element of investing in production assets, it is hard to tell what kind of ROACE they are achieving on these new investments.

In 2022, the division did at least make a positive contribution with adjusted earnings of $1.8 billion. That is a huge improvement from the loss of $243 million they recorded in 2021.

One reason for such large volatility in earnings is due to activities such as derivative trading.

Corporate segment

This segment covers the non-operating activities such as Shell’s holdings and treasury organization, its self-insurance activities, and its headquarters and central functions. All finance expenses and income and related taxes are included in this segment's earnings rather than in the earnings of business segments.

The adjusted loss for 2022 was $2.4 billion, an improvement from the loss of $2.7 billion in 2021.

Return of capital to shareholders

Their total shareholder contribution for 2022, which includes dividends and share buyback, amounted to approximately $26 billion.

That is in excess of 35% of their free cash flow from operation.

As earlier communicated, management decided to increase the dividend from Q4 by 15%.

The quarterly dividend for the ADS increases from $0.50 to $0.575.

Shell quarterly dividend history (Data from Shell. Graph by author)

Assuming that they maintain the quarterly dividend throughout 2023, it gives us a yield of just 3.9%. Not fantastic, but we should view this in combination with their share buyback program.

They announced another round of a share buyback program of $4 billion which is planned to be executed before the Q1 of 2023 results come out.

Going forward, they intend to return at least 20% to 40% of their free cash from operation.

Business prospects

As Shell’s management often points out, oil and gas are going to be important for many years to come. Energy security has become a very hot topic for many countries with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Prices are most likely going to stay elevated for the foreseeable future. Demand is picking up, especially with China’s economic activities getting back to normal.

International Energy Agency’s prediction for prices and export volumes of NLG from the U.S. came out in January 2023.

IEA forecast January 2023 (IEA)

Conclusion

We are confident that Shell’s earnings will continue to be strong for the next couple of years.

A combination of increased dividends and a continuation of share buyback should reward investors well, although we would have liked to see a somewhat higher dividend yield, bearing in mind that the ERP becomes too low.

Shell’s market-leading free cash flow generation and proactive transformation aligning their business with good ESG standards is the main reason it is our preferred energy company.

We maintain our buy stance.