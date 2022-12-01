The $700-A-Month Portfolio Building Strategy For Retirement - February 2023 Update

Feb. 03, 2023 4:37 AM ETT, NLY, CIM, SOFI1 Comment
Philip Davis profile picture
Philip Davis
66.56K Followers

Summary

  • We are on a journey to make over $1M by investing just $700/month for 30 years.
  • At the end of our 5th month, we are already up 19.3%!
  • This is an excellent exercise in basic options trading and long-term portfolio management.
  • We are not doing in-depth analysis of stocks each week - when we add a new stock, we will look deeply into it, but for adjustments - please refer back to our original entries.
Grandfather and Grandson Fishing At Sunset in Summer, Quebec, Canada

Onfokus

We are halfway through our first year!

Months 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 are available for review. This is an opportunity to learn our portfolio-building strategies step by step that, hopefully anyone will be able to

This article was written by

Philip Davis profile picture
Philip Davis
66.56K Followers
Philstockworld.com is the fastest growing stock and option newsletter on the Web. "High Finance for Real People - Fun and Profits" is our motto and our Basic and Premium Chat Sessions offer readers a chance to speak to Phil live during the trading day as well as authors like Optrader, Sabrient, Income Trader and Trend Trader - who send out Alerts during the market sessions and discuss trade ideas live with Members. We even have a new low-cost "Trend Watcher" Membership that lets readers view our chat sessions without directly participating a great solution for people who want to test-drive the site and profit from our experience! Trend Watchers get to view all of our Chat Archives, weekly Webinars - as well as the amazing PSW Wiki, which gives you Phil's recent opinions and trade ideas as well as technical and fundamental analysis of hundreds of stocks that we follow. Philip R. Davis is a founder of Phil's Stock World (www.philstockworld.com), a stock and options trading site that teaches the art of options trading to newcomers and devises advanced strategies for expert traders. Mr. Davis is a serial entrepreneur, having founded software company Accu-Title, a real estate title insurance software solution, and is also the President of the Delphi Consulting Corp., an M&A consulting firm that helps large and small companies obtain funding and close deals. He was also the founder of Accu-Search, a property data corporation that was sold to DataTrace in 2004 and Personality Plus, a precursor to eHarmony.com. Phil was a former editor of a UMass/Amherst humor magazine and it shows in his writing -- which is filled with colorful commentary along with very specific ideas on stock option purchases (Phil rarely holds actual stocks). Visit: Phil's Stock World (www.philstockworld.com)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIM, NLY, T, SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.