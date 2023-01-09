Arch Resources: Burned Out Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Feb. 03, 2023 4:42 AM ETArch Resources, Inc. (ARCH)1 Comment
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • Arch Resources is set to report its Q4 earnings on February 16th and we highlight the themes to watch for 2023.
  • The stock has been a strong performer, although declining coal prices more recently may limit further upside.
  • In our opinion, it's a good spot to take profit or move to the sidelines with risks tilted to the downside.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Dirty coal miner wear hardhat with a hammer drill

cmannphoto

Arch Resources Inc (NYSE:ARCH) was a massive winner in 2022, returning more than 70% over the past year, benefiting from strong coal pricing amid global supply chain disruptions. We last covered the stock with a bullish

Chart
Data by YCharts

ARCH metrics

Seeking Alpha

ARCH metrics

source: company IR

coal prices

source: EIA

ARCH metrics

source: tradingeconomics

ARCH metrics

Seeking Alpha

ARCH chart

Seeking Alpha

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.11K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.