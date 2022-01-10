Michael Vi

Article Thesis

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report its quarterly earnings results early next week. In this article, we'll look at what investors can expect from the company's upcoming report, and we'll also look at what Skyworks' growth outlook and valuation imply for future returns. While Skyworks isn't as cheap as it was last fall, SWKS is still attractively priced today, I believe.

Upcoming Earnings: What Can Investors Expect?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will report its fiscal first-quarter results on Monday afternoon. The global semiconductor industry is experiencing a downturn, but that has not impacted all chip companies to the same degree -- some, such as Intel (INTC), have been hit very hard, while others, such as Texas Instruments (TXN), have seen a moderate sales decline only. Some outliers, such as AMD (AMD), have reported a positive revenue growth rate, although even AMD is forecasting a sales decline for the current quarter. How does Skyworks stack up in this environment?

According to the Wall Street analyst community, Skyworks will report a 12% revenue decline for the quarter:

A $1.32 billion headline number would represent a significant decline on a year-over-year basis, and also on a sequential basis, as Skyworks recorded revenues of $1.41 billion during the previous quarter. A revenue decline would make sense and would be "in trend", considering Skyworks has shown declining revenue growth in recent quarters:

While revenue growth was still very attractive, at 14%, three quarters ago, revenue growth declined during each of the following quarters. Another sequential growth rate decline would thus not be too surprising, I believe.

A revenue decline also makes sense when we consider the macro picture and the results that were reported by Apple (AAPL), Skyworks' most important customer. High inflation has caused consumers to spend more on needs such as food, shelter, and energy, which is why at least some consumers are spending less on wants, including new electronics. This includes, among other items, smartphones that use some of the products that Skyworks sells. At the same time, the Fed's tightening could also cause a recession in the foreseeable future. Consumers that are worried about an economic downturn will be even more reluctant to purchase new high-priced smartphones, which hurts the near-term sales outlook for smartphones and other consumer electronics even further.

Apple's most recent quarterly results show a 6% revenue decline, driven by declining hardware sales, whereas its services business continued to grow. Since Apple is the most important customer for Skyworks, a sales decline at Apple doesn't bode well for Skyworks' revenue performance, although the two do not move 100% in line with each other due to additional factors such as sales to other companies, stockpiling or destocking at Apple (or its contract manufacturers), and so on.

A revenue decline thus seems like a very realistic assumption, although it will not necessarily be as high as what the analyst community has been forecasting. In the past, Skyworks used to outperform expectations very reliably:

For 13 out of the last 13 quarters, Skyworks has beaten analyst expectations for its top line. That's more than 4 years in a row. And that did not only happen during times when growth was strong, but also during downturns, when analysts expected SWKS to report a larger decline than it actually did once it announced its results. Based on this very clear and persistent trend of outperforming expectations, I believe that there is a good chance that SWKS will do exactly that again, although there is no guarantee for that. Based on these factors, I estimate that Skyworks will report a revenue decline of about 10%, which would translate into sales of $1.35 billion.

When sales decline, profits generally decline as well -- even at constant margins, a sales decline would cause a profit pullback, and due to operating leverage, sales declines oftentimes go hand in hand with margins declining as well. Oftentimes, profits thus pull back more than revenues when a company is experiencing headwinds. The same is expected here as well: Earnings per share are forecasted to decline by 18% year over year, around 1.5x as much as the analyst consensus implies for its expected revenue performance. Since I believe that revenue will decline less than expected, I also believe that earnings per share could beat estimates -- the company might earn around $2.65 to $2.70. Even that would be down year over year, however, which has to be expected due to the macro headwinds.

Is Skyworks Attractive In The Long Run?

About four months ago, I wrote an article on Skyworks, calling it a contrarian play as the market was worrying too much about its future and as shares had been oversold. Since this bullish article was released, Skyworks rose by 31%, delivering more than twice the broad market's return.

Naturally, shares are less attractive today relative to last fall, as the valuation has expanded due to the share price gains we have seen over that time frame. But that doesn't mean that shares are unattractive in absolute terms.

In the long run, Skyworks has significant growth potential, I believe. While the smartphone market is relatively mature and will not experience rapid growth in the long run, it's a major cash cow for phone sellers and for their suppliers, including Skyworks. The cash proceeds from the low-growth smartphone market can be ploughed into higher-growth areas such as automobiles or data centers. Automobiles become ever more "techy" due to more powerful driver assistance products and the coming wave of autonomous driving technologies. EVs also require, on average, more semiconductors relative to ICE-powered vehicles, e.g. for battery management. This means that more and more semiconductors will be needed in this space, allowing for attractive growth opportunities for Skyworks and other chip companies with exposure to this industry. The global data center market keeps growing as well, as more and more data is being collected, stored, and processed, be it due to streaming, artificial intelligence, smart homes, and so on.

Skyworks thus has solid business growth opportunities in the long run, I believe, even though growth won't be strong in the very near term due to the macro headwinds for the consumer goods markets. Skyworks has been buying back shares at a meaningful pace in the past, which should continue, and which will allow for some additional earnings per share growth, I believe.

All in all, this results in a very healthy long-term earnings per share growth outlook. Analyst estimates for Skyworks' long-term EPS growth rate range from the mid-single-digits to the low-teens. If a 7% growth rate could be achieved, that would be enough for compelling total returns, I assume. After all, Skyworks currently offers a dividend yield of 2.2%, which, combined with 7% annual growth at constant multiples, would make for 9% annual total returns. But multiple expansion could add to SWKS's forward total returns -- after all, shares are currently rather inexpensive. Based on this year's expected earnings per share, SWKS trades for 11.5x forward net profits. Meanwhile, the 10-year median earnings multiple is 19. While I do not believe that SWKS will necessarily trade at that level in the foreseeable future, it's pretty clear that SWKS currently is cheap. Even multiple expansion towards a 14x or 15x earnings multiple, which wouldn't be demanding, would result in significant total return tailwinds. In such a scenario, Skyworks could very well generate total returns well north of 10% per year for the foreseeable future.

Final Thoughts

Skyworks' upcoming results will most likely be worse than what the company has reported for the previous quarter. But an earnings decline will not necessarily be a disaster -- a moderate profit pullback could easily be stomached. A potential recession is a headwind, and should a deep recession occur, that would pose a considerable risk for Skyworks, as smartphone sales would likely decline substantially, at least for a while.

But eventually, the macro picture will clear up again, and Skyworks' growth potential in areas such as data centers and automobiles, combined with buybacks, should make for solid EPS growth opportunities.

Shares aren't as cheap as they were a couple of months ago, but they remain very inexpensive. Total returns in the high-single-digits or low-double-digits are realistic over a multi-year time frame, I believe.