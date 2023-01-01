Jui-Chi Chan

It has been a long road for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and other businesses operating in Macau. China's zero tolerance policy has led to constant shutdowns in the world's second biggest economy, and visitors have previously had to go through a number of precautions when visiting this gaming region, including having to quarantine for up to 2 weeks at some times.

Las Vegas Sands' stock predictably struggled after Covid hit China in late 2019 and the Chinese government enforced strict protocol in response to the virus throughout the country.

Data by YCharts

Still, Las Vegas Sands is very well run, and the company has established a dominant position in Central Cotai in Macau. The fundamentals of this company have turned positive, and Las Vegas Sands is still undervalued despite the recent run.

Las Vegas Sands' fourth quarter earnings report was very strong considering the difficult operating environment the company continued to face in Macau. Management reported net revenues of $1.12 billion an increase of 10.8% from the previous quarter. The company saw net losses drop from $315 million last year, to $269 million. Most importantly, Las Vegas Sands reported that the company again has a very strong balance sheet. Management said Las Vegas Sands has $6.31 billion in unrestricted cash and access to a $2.48 billion dollar revolves. The company has debt of $15.95 billion, but that includes long-term leaseholds and other real estate obligations. Management completed the divestiture from the company's Las Vegas properties in 2022, and received $3.6 billion for the sale of those properties and operations. Las Vegas Sands also announced a 10-year extension in gaming concession by the Chinese government for the company's operations in Macau.

This company weathered the storm during the worst moments of the Pandemic, and Sands is now well positioned to thrive as China's economy repens. Las Vegas Sands' balance sheet remains very strong, this company remains the best positioned operator in Macau. Sands control the Venetian Macao resort hotel, the Londoner Macao, the Parisian Macao, the Plaza Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, the Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao.

The fundamentals are now turning for Sands. Visitation numbers in Macau in January of this year recently reached a 3-year high. Macau received 245,000 visitors for the first week of the Chinese New Year, which was the highest number of people traveling to this region during this time period since 2020. The Chinese government's response to Covid outbreaks in late 2022 led to tourist visitation numbers plummeting in November and December of last year, but the numbers have rebounded strongly over the last month, and Sands has benefitted. China has also relaxed their policies such as Xi's common prosperity initiative designed to curb excesses of wealth.

This stock also continues to look undervalued despite the recent run-up. Las Vegas Sands currently trades at 41x likely forward earnings, and 18x expected forward cash flow. Sands earned $3.55 a share in 2017 and the company was on pace to earn nearly $4 dollars a share in 2019 before the pandemic hit. Las Vegas Sands earned $3.55 a share in 2019, with the pandemic disrupting earnings in the 4th quarter of that year, particularly in China. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to grow earnings by 108.9% in 2023, and 31.1% in 2024. Sands has been able to consistently grow earnings by 12-15% over the last decade, and the company made $3.55 a share in 2019 despite 4th quarter operation being negative impacted by Covid. Sands should be able to earn over $4 a share in 2024, which means the stock is trading at less than 15x likely forward earnings despite being well positioned to likely be able to grow earnings at a double digit rate for some time.

The best investments of the past aren't always the ones that will outperform markets in the future. Las Vegas Sands has had to deal with a lot of issues outside of the company's control over the last 3 years, but the company's strong management team and solid balance sheet enabled them to get through these tough times without diluting investors or selling appealing assets. Las Vegas Sands remains the best positioned company in Macau, and the company is setup very well to benefit from the opening of the world's second largest economy.