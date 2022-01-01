L.S. Starrett: Lean Business, Pension Plan Issues Seem Resolved

Feb. 03, 2023 6:39 AM ETThe L.S. Starrett Company (SCX)
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Marketplace

Summary

  • The company weathered the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic well and is currently trading at just 4.5x price /TTM earnings and 0.63x price/BV.
  • In addition, rising interest rates have significantly diminished its pension plan funding issues.
  • I think that the valuation of L.S. Starrett could improve to about 0.8 price/BV over the coming months and I rate the stock as a speculative buy.
  • Bears and Resources members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Introduction

I like to write about companies that lack coverage on SA and today I'm taking a look at The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). It's a precision tools maker that has been around for over a

Leroy Starrett

L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett financials

Seeking Alpha

L.S. Starrett Q1 FY23 results

L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Q1 FY23 sales

L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett sales by region

L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett cash flows

L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Q1 FY23 balance sheet

L.S. Starrett

If you like this article, consider joining Bears and Resources. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys. Both long and short ideas.

So, what can you expect to get from this service?

  • Exclusive articles
  • Access to my portfolio and watchlist
  • Interviews, ideas, portfolios, watchlists, and comments from other investors I've invited to the service
  • A chat room with access to me and the other investors

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.22K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends

I have been investing in stocks for 13 years now, most of the time in my native Bulgaria. I have a bachelor's degree in Finance and a Master's degree in International Business and I like reading Pratchett and Michael Lewis. Regarding the opportunities that I cover, please take into account that I'm an admirer of legendary fund manager Peter Lynch so I tend to follow a lot of his investment philosophy.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.