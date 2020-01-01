Aliseenko/iStock via Getty Images

The American Healthcare system has had its difficulties over the last few years from complexities, high cost, staffing shortages, and drug availability. GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and its tech-enabled solutions have been filling the gaps in the healthcare system with its holistic healthcare ecosystem. Down roughly 77% YoY, this company has plenty of catalysts and robust fundamentals which is why I believe that this stock could provide alpha returns to investors over the next few years. Firstly, GoodRx appears to have achieved the most important aspect of a healthcare provider, which is building trust with the consumer. Secondly, the company's multiple direct-to-consumer channels provide opportunities for cross-selling, enabling avenues for revenue growth and potentially cheaper customer acquisition costs. Thirdly, GoodRx's profitability looks promising if it can ramp down its marketing expenses because they've already achieved significant volume. Finally, GoodRx is implicitly undervalued using a Discount cashflow model.

Robust Pipeline of HealthTech Solutions

A healthcare provider's main goal should always be to maximize trust with their patients. For this reason, converting healthcare patrons to use digital solutions is more strenuous than in other industries that have gone completely digital. Optimizing a direct-to-consumer health tech vertical can come with significant customer acquisition costs because a provider must convince a patient that they can trust them with their health. Features such as chatbots, in-house doctor calls, and EHR integration are critical in ensuring customers have access to a healthcare professional if they have any inquiries. GoodRx has been able to circumvent this hurdle with its holistic healthcare ecosystem.

With platforms such as HealthiNation and GoodRx marketplace, users have access to doctors, pharmacists, and various other experts for their healthcare needs. Any inquiries that a patient could have can be found through the GoodRx ecosystem, this provides reassurance to users that the platform they are using is safe and will be able to meet their healthcare needs. The best data-driven evidence of their value added to consumers is customer reviews. When looking at the Apple and Google Play store reviews, which consists of a nearly 900 thousand sample size, you see that consumer are overall happy about GoodRx's services. This pipeline is critical in developing trust and reputability with consumers which will allow integrations such as telehealth to become more seamless.

Overall, across both stores, GoodRx's prescription saving application appears to be in good standing with consumers. Albeit, these reviews do have a lot of self-reporting bias. However, if we assume a worst-case scenario that only 60% of consumers were extremely satisfied with GoodRx's services, the company would still be at a competitive advantage in delivering quality digital healthcare solutions. According to a SingleCare Telehealth survey, only 42% of digital patients were extremely satisfied with their experience using digital healthcare channels. Therefore, it is safe to assume that GoodRx's pipeline of digital healthcare products exists at least within the upper quartile.

Amazon as Competition

Amazon (AMZN) is a direct competitor to brick-and-mortar and online pharmacies. Furthermore, Amazon's pharmacy platform doesn't offer services to Medicare members. GoodRx value proposition improves convenience by navigating the complexities of acquiring prescription medicine. GoodRx also provides value to its consumer through cost savings.

Amazon focuses on convenience, with quick delivery and accessible prescription ordering. Therefore, although analogous in some aspects, the two companies' value-adds are different.

Cross-Selling is The Path Towards Higher EPS and Cashflow

Due to GoodRx's pipeline of products appearing to be satisfying consumers, this enables cross-selling capabilities between their subscription, prescription, and telehealth offerings.

The reason why investors should be optimistic about the company's ability to cross-sell its pipeline of products is that it could drive lower marketing expenses in the future. Marketing expenditure is currently GoodRx's largest expense consistently making up over 40% of the company's revenues.

Therefore, the company being able to retain and acquire consumers from their other segments is not only a critical revenue driver for the future but could also help reduce customer acquisition costs and reduce the company's heavy marketing expenditure. This could reduce a critical burden on GoodRx's bottom line.

Implicitly Undervalued

GoodRx is implicitly undervalued when conducting a discount cashflow model. To begin with, I'll go through some top-line projections. My projection of revenue following 2023 is a revenue CAGR of 14% per year. My drivers behind this are increased revenue per customer through cross-selling and better relationships with pharmacies. The second assumption I am making is reduced operating expenses because of lower market expenditure and acquisition-related costs. I am projecting operating expenses fall below 75% of total revenues by 2027. With these projections, I got my pro-forma EBIT projections.

Moving further to my free cashflow calculation, we have D&A expenses which will make up 8% of total revenue in 2023, 10% in 2024, and 12% through years 2025 to 2027. An average tax rate of 33% through years 2023-2027 and working capital of approximately 2% of total revenue. Finally, I have a CapEx spend of 6% of total revenues from years 2023 to 2027. This leads me to my free cashflow projections for GoodRx.

To finalize this model, I am left with a few last assumptions.

Cost of capital 8% Perpetual Growth Rate 5.5% TV $14,448.64 (USD million) Click to enlarge

When calculating the PV of all the future cashflows, we get an implied share price of $7.97.

The final consensus on my discount cashflow model is that GoodRx is implicitly undervalued providing an upside of 43.26%. Therefore, GoodRx appears to be undervalued.

Share Price Forecast

After I got my EBIT projections, I made some EPS estimates to help with a share price forecast and generate potential returns. Once I got my EPS estimate, I took the average PE ratio that GoodRx has traded at the last 3 years and divided that number by 1.5. Once that was done I multiplied my projected EPS estimate by that revised price-to-earnings ratio.

Based on my stock price forecast for GoodRx, I have a CAGR of 24% with an IRR of 196%. I generally attempt to achieve a 15% CAGR on my investments, so GoodRx's potential capital gains yields are optimal.

Challenges: High Customer Acquisition Costs

The drawback for direct-to-consumer health tech verticals is the high customer acquisition costs associated with these models. From Q3 2020 to Q3 2021 GoodRx acquired 700 thousand active monthly users and 279 thousand subscribers for a total of 979 thousand customers.

At the same time selling and GoodRx spent approximately $403.8 million in advertising.

That brings us to a customer acquisition cost of approximately $412.46, and with growth slowing down, I think that number could go to over $1,000 if GoodRx can't ramp down the marketing spending. GoodRx needs to be able to generate cross-sales to mitigate the intense marketing spending from squeezing the bottom line. Another potential avenue for the company could be to pursue more B2B channels. Targeting employers with bulk subscriptions could be a great channel to achieve high customer acquisition at a low cost through economies of scale.

Conclusion

GoodRx is slowly building a healthcare ecosystem that can generate massive sales without the need to spend aggressively on marketing. This will effectively reduce the burden on the bottom line making their recent synergies highly cashflow accretive. Overall, GoodRx has a robust pipeline of offerings, and a higher margin business model given they can ramp down the marketing spending, and its share price is implicitly undervalued. Therefore, I am of the opinion that GoodRx is a very good alternative to other direct-to-consumer technology stocks on the market.