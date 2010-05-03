JQC: A High Yield Trap

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.15K Followers

Summary

  • The JQC fund invests primarily in senior secured and second lien loans.
  • The fund pays a high monthly distribution, currently yielding 10.5%.
  • However, JQC's long term performance shows a declining trend in NAV and distributions; clear indicators of a 'return of principal' fund that does not earn its distribution.

Single wooden mousetrap isolated on blue, side view, studio shot

domin_domin/E+ via Getty Images

The Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) provides high current income from a portfolio of senior secured and second lien loans. Although the fund pays a high distribution yield, currently set at a forward yield of 10.5%, I

JQC capital structure

Figure 1 - JQC capital structure (nuveen.com)

JQC asset allocation

Figure 2 - JQC asset allocation (nuveen.com)

JQC credit quality allocation

Figure 3 - JQC credit quality allocation (nuveen.com)

JQC historical returns

Figure 4 - JQC historical returns (morningstar.com)

BKLN historical returns

Figure 5 - BKLN historical returns (morningstar.com)

JQC has used ROC extensively to fund its distribution

Figure 6 - JQC has used ROC extensively to fund its distribution (JQC annual report)

JQC long term NAV decline

Figure 9 - JQC long term NAV decline (morningstar.com)

JQC annual distributions

Figure 10 - JQC annual distributions (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.15K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.