M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) operates in a niche market and has a distinct business model. The customers are mostly bargain seekers or small businesses looking for low-cost products, so it is sensitive to the economic cycle. In addition, I will be cautious about the risk factors in store expansions strategy, changing consumer behavior, and their internal inventory and cash management. At the current price of $233, the price has reached its maximum potential with no meaningful upside in the valuation for the short term. I recommend that investors seek better investment opportunities.

Company Overview

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retail store competing in low-cost retail markets. The company was founded in 1939. It has grown to become one of the largest discount retailers in the United States, with over 19,000 stores in 46 states.

These discount stores have entry barriers with economies of scale and efficiencies in bulk purchases and logistics. The increasing income inequality and macroeconomic pressure in North America also helped propel this industry to grow at a decent level.

Dollar General's competitors include Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Target (NYSE:TGT).

1. Macroenvironment is turning against the business from a short-term perspective.

Macroeconomic factors like the lingering effect of Covid, higher wage pressure driven by the tight labor market, supply chain issues (fuel cost, freight cost, longer lead time), commodity rates, and inflationary pressure affect all companies and businesses.

The company announced its FY2022 Q3 late last year, with $2.33 EPS for the quarter, slightly lower than the analyst estimates of $2.55. With many macroeconomic headwinds until the end of 2023, I believe the overall product cost, including freight and direct sales costs, will compress the margin.

The discount retail industry has grown significantly in recent years due to the pandemic and economic pressure. DG revenue growth has always been around 9% pre-covid but was at 55% in 2021 and -10% in 2022.

DG's significant customers are bargain seekers or small businesses looking for low-cost, lump-sum purchases. DG is vulnerable to the spending habits of low-income consumers, who may be more susceptible to economic uncertainty.

In the FY2022 Q3 earnings call, the management pointed out that they continue to see customer behaviors that may indicate the increased financial pressure felt by their customers. This includes reducing the number of items purchased per basket and discretionary spending.

According to Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) data, the personal saving rate in the United States has fluctuated over time, reaching a high of 33.7% in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now at 3.4% in December 2022. Although the number is still relatively acceptable for now, it may be drained out soon when the impact of post-covid sets in.

We will also need to be cautious about these major customers' spending power, especially from the unwinding effect of the government's Covid stimulus bill and the SNAP emergency disbursement, as well as the challenging macro-environment.

2. An expansionary strategy to increase the number of stores would be challenging.

In the FY2022 Q3 earnings call, DG plans to open around 1,050 new stores in 2023.

Using the return on assets (ROA) ratio as a straightforward profitability measurement for retail companies, we can understand how their assets work to generate revenue. Comparing Dollar General to Dollar Tree's ROA, although it is slightly better than Dollar Tree, its ROA has decreased in 2022.

Author's financial model

Based on ROA and profitability analysis, I would like to see the company focus on the profitability of existing stores rather than the expansion policy. Store expansionary strategy would be challenging, and potential investors should be cautious of the risks.

Pricing will be competitive going forward. Last year, competitor Dollar Tree changed its product pricing from $1 to $1.25. DG management may think there is more room to increase the price since the consumers will accept the higher price due to general inflationary trends. However, the higher price in this industry will soon hit the wall of price competition between the market competitors - among the other discount shop, retail groceries, and other big-box stores.

3. The main priority is inventory management and cash management.

DG inventory management is vital for the business profitability, the balance between maintaining sufficient and the right mix of inventory for consumers. According to the latest balance sheet, DG has current liabilities of $6.5 billion, offset by $8.0 billion of current assets. Most of its current asset is from its inventory of $7.1 billion. In the FY2022 Q3 earnings call, the management pointed out that the company has a more significant headwind from inventory shrink and damages than anticipated. Investors need to monitor the company's strategy for inventory management.

The company maintains its leverage ratio of around three and its investment-grade credit rating. Its capital allocation has been the same, prioritizing investing in high-return growth opportunities, such as new store openings and strategic initiatives. Additionally, the company has taken on debt to manage cash flow and fund share repurchases and dividends.

Looking at the TTM cash flow, CFO is at $1.9 billion and can support the capex of $1.4 billion. However, with the headwind from the macroeconomic pressure, it might be tough to have sequential growth in the CFO. The company did a share buyback using $2.1 billion but raised an additional debt of $1.9 billion. At the end of 2022 Q3, the remaining share repurchase authorization was $2.5 billion.

With the limited cash at $362 million, coupled with the high capital investment in the expansionary store strategy, the share buyback strategy, and the macroeconomic headwinds, investors need to monitor their cash management closely.

Valuation & Opinion

My valuation for DG is based on DG's financial statement and earning forecast, and the analysis is driven by Seeking Alpha data (Dollar General Corporation Earnings Report).

Author's financial model

At the current price of $233 and a PER of 23, I believe the stock is expensive and has reached its maximum price potential. Although the company operates in a niche market, macroeconomic factors play a significant role in sales generation and have increased risk due to its reliance on lower-income consumers. In addition, I will be cautious about the risk factors in store expansions, inventory, and cash management.

I would recommend that investors seek better investment opportunities.