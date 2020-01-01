Electronic Arts: Low Net Bookings Growth Is Concerning

Feb. 03, 2023 7:58 AM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)
Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.26K Followers

Summary

  • Electronic Arts has seen a decline in net bookings on a trailing twelve month basis.
  • While sales of the FIFA gaming title helped to offset low booking growth somewhat, performance across other gaming titles brought down overall net bookings.
  • A delay in the release of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor title could further hinder net booking growth.

Electronic Arts Germany office

tupungato

Investment Thesis: Electronic Arts could see low net booking growth through to the next quarter, and I do not see any particular bullish drivers for the stock at this time.

In a previous article back in December, I made the

investing.com

investing.com

Electronic Arts Inc. Q3 FY 2023 Results

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. Q3 FY 2023 Results

Electronic Arts Inc. Q3 FY 2023 Results

ycharts.com

ycharts.com

This article was written by

Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.26K Followers
I am an independent investor with an interest in analyzing stocks across the consumer, finance, telecommunication, and travel sectors. As a data scientist, I also have a great interest in using data tools to better understand a company's financial position.Some examples include:- Aggregating quarterly churn and ARPU data for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) and analysing trends over time using SQL: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4516805-deutsche-telekom-growth-potential-remains- Building a Monte Carlo simulation in Python to analyze loss ratios for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY): https://seekingalpha.com/article/4459821-zurich-insurance-stock-solid-insurance-company-still-faces-risks- Examining ADR and RevPAR trends by brand for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) using SQL: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4517248-hilton-worldwide-holdings-an-analysis-of-adr-and-revpar-trendsDisclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.