Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better for this market, the S&P 500 completes a Golden Cross, but before I delve into the implications of that rare development, let me touch on yesterday’s events. Tech stocks surged, led by the largest names in the index, as a growing number of investors are warming to the idea of a soft landing for the economy. This comes on the heels of Chairman Powell’s acknowledgement that the rate of inflation is falling faster than expected, while economic growth looks to be sustainable, which has put the end of the Fed’s rate-hike cycle in clear view.

Another test comes today, as several of the largest technology stocks that drove the majority of yesterday’s index gains had mixed earnings results after the close. Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL) all fell short of expectations in one way or another. That said, if these stocks can hold on to some of yesterday’s gains after these reports, it will be another extremely bullish sign for the broad market.

Here is the list of bullish market developments that I have discussed since the beginning of the year—

The Santa Claus rally, which covers the last five trading days of last year and first two of this year, produced a gain of 0.8% for the S&P 500. This indicator was invented in 1972 by the late Yale Hirsh of the Stock Trader’s Almanac. The gain tends to bode well for the year, while losses more often preceded bear markets.

That was followed by a gain of 1.4% for the index during the first five trading days of this year, which tends to bode well for the month of January, and strengthens the likelihood of a good year when following a Santa Claus rally.

Therefore, it was not surprising that the month of January produced a gain of 6.2%, which triggered a buy signal from the January Barometer, also devised by the late Yale Hirsh. In years when all three of these indicators are positive the S&P 500 has produced a gain for the year 90% of the time (28 out of 31 years). The results are even stronger when this occurs after a year in which a bear market occurred, producing a gain in all 13 instances since 1950 that averaged 22.1%.

It gets even better by mid-January, because that is when we achieved a Breakaway Momentum buy signal, which was constructed by esteemed technician Walter Deemer. It measures points in time when the ratio of advancing to declining stocks on the NYSE exceeds 1.97 over a ten-day period. It has only occurred 24 times since 1945, and the buy signal on January 12th made it 25. The S&P 500 has been higher 96% of the time in the 6- and 12-month periods that followed the buy signal. Collectively, these developments emboldened my bullish outlook for the market this year for obvious reasons. Now we have one more.

A Golden Cross occurs when the 50-day moving average for an index climbs above its 200-day moving average, and we saw that happen in the S&P 500 yesterday. It is a very bullish development, as can be seen below in the data going back to 1928 compiled by Rob Hanna at Quantifiable Edges. The returns are more impressive if we start from 1958, which is when the S&P 500 index was created. Prior to the that the S&P 90 (233 companies) was used. The most relevant aspect of this development for me is the drawdowns, which never exceeded more than 8.7% and averaged less than half that. If we take 8.7% off yesterday’s close in the S&P 500, we arrive at approximately 3,800, which would be a higher bottom from the December low. Based on the slew of bullish indicators we have already seen in January, it would probably also be a very good long-term buying opportunity. This is a tough line up to bet against for the bears.