Disney: The Ride Of A Lifetime Continues

Feb. 03, 2023 8:50 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
Daniel P. Varga profile picture
Daniel P. Varga
809 Followers

Summary

  • Disney+ and the DTC segment is likely to achieve positive operating income before depreciation and amortization in the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2024.
  • New The Walt Disney Company films such as MCU movies for 2023 have great box office potential and will likely generate over $5-600 million in ticket sales each.
  • Disney's Parks and Experiences department had an impressive 73% increase in revenue in 2022, and investors could see further revenue growth in 2023.
  • Linear Networks revenue will likely stagnate or decline by 3-4% by the end of 2023 as the consumer and ad spending trend changes.

Disney Store in Paris

FelixCatana

Investment thesis

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is reporting its next quarterly earnings next week (February 8 premarket). In this article, I try to give a realistic expectation for investors buying or already holding DIS what to

DIS Stock discounted cash flow model

alphaspread.com

DIS vs. S&P 500 return

Seeking Alpha

Disney stock PS ratio
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Daniel P. Varga profile picture
Daniel P. Varga
809 Followers
Started investing more than 10 years ago. Mainly focusing on Large-Caps and occasional story stock. In addition, I am a regular buyer and analyzer of REITs, mREITS, and asset managers. I also have a dividend-focused portfolio with an investment horizon of 15 to 25 years. Follow me for comparison articles such as AAL vs. LUV or USB vs. C.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.