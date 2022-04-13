MGP Ingredients: No Margin Of Safety

Feb. 03, 2023 9:38 AM ETMGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)
Herding Value profile picture
Herding Value
916 Followers

Summary

  • Investors re-rated $2.1 billion market cap MGP after the 2021 purchase of Luxco, owner of a stable of higher-margin niche market branded spirits, almost doubled annual sales.
  • Comparable acquisition-adjusted sales are up about 13%, but gross profit is only up about 10% due to lower margins - still a good result.
  • Adjusted 3Q2022 results were flat to 2021 with lower margins due to higher input prices in corn, wheat and natural gas and increased advertising expense.
  • The stock ran from the mid-$70s in February 2022 to over $120 in December 2022 before dropping to the current level in the high $90s.
  • Based on conservative valuation metrics, the stock is over-valued and should trade a good 20 to 30 points lower to be attractive to value investors.

Stylish wall full of spirit bottles in a bar

snoopaya/iStock via Getty Images

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) is a low-profile producer of distilled spirits sold under its own brands and private labels, industrial alcohol and food ingredients. With a market cap of $2.1 billion as of January 31, 2023, the company has not

Chart
Data by YCharts

MGP Overview

MGP 3Q2022 Investor Presentation

MGP Brands

MGP 3Q2022 Investor Presentation

Custom 2Q & 3Q 2022 and 2021 analysis

MGPI Form 10-Q 2Q & 3Q 2021 and 2022

Custom MGP 2Q 2022 and 2021 analysis

MGPI Form 10-Q 3Q 2021 and 2022

Chart
Data by YCharts

MGP Capital Allocation

MGP 3Q2022 Investor Presentation

SA Factor, Wall Street and Quant rankings

Seeking Alpha

DCF model

Seeking Alpha, MGP 3Q2022 Form 10-Q, Herding Value analysis

This article was written by

Herding Value profile picture
Herding Value
916 Followers
Former corporate executive.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.