Sean Gallup

After delivering another consecutive round of disappointing results that missed already-tempered market expectations, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG / NASDAQ:GOOGL) ("Google") shares slumped close to 5% in post-market trading Thursday (February 2), wiping out all of its gains over the past week. Investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the looming impact of continued weakness in cloud-computing and digital ads - some of the "mainstays of the global tech economy" and key drivers of Google's business - as deteriorating macroeconomic conditions persist. However, it appears that Google still has a few levers up its sleeves to pull on and potentially drive a swift turnaround later this year.

AI and efficiency - two of the biggest themes touted by mega cap peers Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) in their own earnings reports earlier this week - are now to be appointed as the two official driving forces at Google too. Management's emphasis on integrating its AI prowess ("AI" was mentioned more than 60 times during the 4Q22 earnings call) across Google's core business operations - advertising and cloud-computing - underscore a potential inflection point that will turn its years-long reputation as an online search and advertising giant, back to its vision of becoming an "AI-first company."

First, the AI opportunity ahead. AI is the most profound technology we are working on today. Our talented researchers, infrastructure and technology make us extremely well positioned, as AI reaches an inflection point. More than six years ago, I first spoke about Google being an AI-first company. Since then, we have been a leader in developing AI. In fact, our Transformer's research project and our field-defining paper in 2017, as well as our path-breaking work in diffusion models are now the basis of many of the generative AI applications you're starting to see today. Source: Google 4Q22 Earnings Call Transcript.

In our previous coverage on GOOG stock, we provided deep discussion supporting how Google's AI innovations remain highly competitive within the nascent industry, with application opportunities spanning a wide range of verticals, from day-to-day settings like online search to complex problem-solving in healthcare. And in the coming weeks, the mass market will likely get to see firsthand how far these developments have come, with the integration of large language models ("LLMs") like LaMDA into Search, accompanying existing LLMs like BERT and MUM to further improve user experience and performance for advertisers - the integration of existing LLMs into Search have already driven an "average of 35% more conversions" to date across ad campaigns on the distribution format.

The upcoming integration of LaMDA into Search marks a stark contrast from Google's previously conservative stance on the rollout of speculative technologies still under development, citing "reputational risks" that rival startups are relatively less susceptible to. Instead of pushing back on roll-out citing the importance of getting things perfect, the company is now open to including the public on its AI journey, soliciting feedback that will be critical to testing and improving innovations like LaMDA. This is expected to push competition into full force with ChatGPT, and other generative AI capabilities on the market, which rival Microsoft has been swiftly integrating across its lineup of offerings, while also ushering Google's existing offerings into an AI-enabled era to unlock fresh growth opportunities.

For instance, the continued integration of AI capabilities into its broader digital advertising business will remain key to delivering user experience required to capture engagement, as well as conversion performance and results measurability to entice advertiser demand. In addition to BERT and MUM, the upcoming integration of LaMDA capabilities into Google Search will be a critical focus area as markets look to how Google might be able to showcase its competitive expertise against rival OpenAI's ChatGPT without compromising the platform's sprawling ad sales.

In addition to the integration of LLMs, the company has also been increasing reliance on AI-enabled solutions to improve performance for advertisers - a strategy in which Meta has been demonstrating progress on over recent quarters. For instance, Google's recently introduced "Performance Max" ("PMax") ad format utilizes AI/ML to optimize ad placement, reach and performance based on advertisers' desired goals. Specifically, advertisers can now access all of its ad inventories with Google in one place via Pmax, simplifying ad placements across different channels spanning "YouTube, Display, Search, Discover, Gmail, and Maps." The format will also take into consideration advertisers' cost-per-action ("CPA") and return on ad spend ("ROAS") goals and optimize placements accordingly in order to drive the desired results. PMax is also designed to complement Google's "smart bidding" feature, which leverages AI capabilities to analyze "millions of signals in real time to show the right message to the right customer in the moments that matter," automating ad placements to optimize cost, engagement, and conversion performance in accordance to the advertisers' goals.

Specifically, PMax will continue to play an increasingly critical role in ensuring the performance of Google ad placements by addressing growing concerns over user data privacy. Similar to Meta's "Advantage+" ad format recently rolled out, PMax's increased reliance on AI/ML capabilities helps to bypass growing signal loss troubles - such as Apple's (AAPL) IDFA implemented last year and the Android operating system's upcoming introduction of AAID and the elimination of cookies on Chrome browsers beginning 2024 - and enable effective delivery of targeted ads to ensure performance and measurability of results for advertisers over the longer-term.

Then of course, there's Performance Max, which offers the best combination of our AI-powered systems to our customers. But we're not stopping here, and these examples aren't exhaustive. AI has been foundational to our ads business for the last decade, and we'll continue to bring cutting-edge advances to our products to help businesses and users. Source: Google 4Q22 Earnings Call Transcript.

Aside from advertising, AI will also continue to play a critical role in amplifying Google Cloud's market share gains over the longer-term, which will be key to enabling scale required to take the segment to profitability. Specifically, Google Cloud - a distant third place in global market share ranking - has fared better in terms of growth when compared to its larger rivals AWS (AMZN) and Azure, which both warned of continued deceleration. The segment continued to post strong double-digit y/y growth in the 30%-range, with its enterprise cloud business Google Cloud Platform ("GCP") steadily gaining share within the burgeoning industry. This is consistent with our previous expectations that GCP will continue to benefit from a shift in enterprise cloud migration strategies towards a multi-cloud approach to enable "risk mitigation, reliability/redundancy," multi-function availability, and most importantly, cost-efficiencies.

Currently, close to 90% of corporations that have begun their respective transitions from legacy IT infrastructures to the cloud have indicated that they use "multiple public cloud providers," with many indicating spending intentions on GCP in the foreseeable future, underscoring potential for greater penetration into opportunities across large and medium-sized enterprises currently dominated by AWS and Azure within the near-term. GCP is also gaining traction among small enterprises, tying with Azure in second place in terms of market share at 30%. Although SMBs are typically considered the more recession-prone cohort, which could potentially subject GCP to greater macro risk exposure within the near-term relative to AWS and Azure, cloud budgets have remained resilient so far. Source: "Is Google A Buy After Q3 Earnings? The Moment Of Truth Is Here."

And continued integration of AI functions into GCP will be key to reinforcing this trajectory of continued share gains for the broader Google Cloud segment. This is further corroborated by momentum observed in cloud-based analytics tool "BigQuery," which is capable of "[unifying] data lakes, data warehouses, and advanced AI/ML into one system" that can now "analyze over 110 terabytes of data per second," addressing performance requirements for increasingly complex workloads.

In addition to facilitating GCP's capture of share in the currently dominant enterprise cloud spending segment, increasing integration of AI-enabled solutions will also help the business penetrate additional growth opportunities in high performance computing ("HPC"). For instance, Google's "Cloud TPU v4" supercomputer can now "empower businesses to speed up their machine learning models, including Natural Language Processing (NLP), ranking and recommendations, and computer vision," effectively enabling customers with access to the same computing power used in facilitating LaMDA. To date, Cloud TPU v4 has enabled up to 80% faster speeds in training "large-scale workloads," while also optimizing costs for customers - a growing demand in the industry. The development also bolsters Google's competitiveness against similar offerings by rivals, such as Microsoft's "Azure OpenAI Service," which enables users with access to "the most advanced AI models in the world" including LLMs created by OpenAI.

Meanwhile, on the efficiency front, Google has made it a clear message to investors that preserving margins will be a key focus ahead, not only as a strategy to overcome near-term macroeconomic uncertainties but also a long-term approach to ensure durability of growth and profitability. For instance, the recent reduction in force ("RIF") implemented at Google and management's aim to slow hiring significantly in the current year, which we had called a "low-hanging fruit" earlier in the year to enable margin preservation ahead of an increasingly unpredictable operating environment, are expected to add to broader "reengineering" efforts to the company's cost structure that will drive an evident positive impact on its bottom line next year. Google will also be implementing greater cost mindfulness in the continued development of its Pixel portfolio, consistent with its recent decision to axe the next-generation Pixelbook laptop and focus on growing its better-selling line-up of Pixel mobile handsets instead.

Many outlets and reviewers named Pixel 7 Pro, the phone of the year…2022's Pixel 6A, 7 and 7 Pro are the best-selling generation of phones we have ever launched. And we gained share in every market we operate in this year. Source: Google 4Q22 Earnings Call Transcript.

And management's specific call-out of its focused efforts on ushing Google Cloud to profitability is also welcomed. The company has largely dedicated its efforts to "investing ahead of [the segment's] revenues" so far, which is corroborated by Google Cloud's robust growth in recent quarters despite the clear trajectory of deceleration observed in AWS and Azure. And the next step of bringing profitability into the picture will be key ensuring GCP's presence as a worthy rival to AWS and Azure, while also bolstering Google's consolidated cash flow strength as growth in its core advertising business stabilizes given the sheer size of its market share.

Taken together, we view Google's emphasis on AI and efficiency as bullish. Specifically, Alphabet Inc. demonstrates characteristics of embarking an inflection point to take its business to the next level of fresh growth opportunities and improving monetization on both its existing and in-development product pipelines, while also ensuring durability of long-term margin expansion to bolster cash flows that underpin its valuation prospects. While ongoing macroeconomic challenges will continue to create a tough operating backdrop for Google in the near-term, given the inherently macro-sensitive nature of its advertising business and growing uncertainty in cloud spending amid the looming downturn, the company's heightened focus on AI and efficiency underscores management's commitment to ensuring a sustained trajectory of longer-term capitalization of key secular growth trends ahead (e.g., AVOD and search ads via Search and YouTube; an "exascale AI era" in cloud-computing). This will be key to driving further upside potential in GOOG stock, which is currently trading at under 21x estimated earnings in line with the Nasdaq 100's 10-year average, and likely not yet reflective of its premium for the outperforming growth and profitability trajectory.