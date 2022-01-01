cokada

Investment thesis: After a recent slight deflation of lithium mining stock prices, they are rallying again, on the back of the news that an EV price war has broken out, which is seen as a positive for global lithium demand. Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is no exception, with its stock price currently nearing all-time highs again, after a significant decline that its stock price experienced in recent months. Taking a step back, doing a level-headed analysis of just how much of a boost to global lithium demand the emerging EV price war will produce, while also looking at a number of potential factors that could negatively impact global lithium demand this year and beyond, there seems to be very little reason to expect this factor to have a significant impact. The recent rise in lithium mining stock prices is therefore not necessarily supported by solid fundamentals, but rather by sentiment, which remains overall very bullish. Albemarle's stock is therefore overpriced when looking at lithium market fundamentals.

Albemarle's recent financial results are phenomenal, which lends credence to its market cap and valuation.

Albemarle Q3, 2022 Lithium segment results (Albemarle)

Albemarle's net sales revenue growth from lithium came in at over 300% compared with the same quarter from a year ago, as we can see. It should be noted however that most of the increase came courtesy of price rather than volume. Lithium sales volume increased by 20% in the past year, which is impressive, but not the factor that seems to help to justify the bulk of the company's revenue growth.

Other measures that show just what an impressive Q3, 2022 Albemarle has had, include a surge in net income from a net loss of almost $400 million for Q3, 2021, to almost $900 million for the third quarter of last year. Keeping in mind that only 20% of that increase came thanks to lithium sales growth, with the rest of the increase coming courtesy of a nearly 300% increase in realized lithium prices, we have to be mindful of the fact that Albemarle's quarterly results could easily crater in the event that lithium prices will retrace the increase in prices we have seen.

Other information of note, includes the shrinking role that Albemarle's other two segments are playing in the company's overall financial results. Bromine sales revenue increased by 28%, with a more balanced role played by price increases and volume growth. The catalysts segment saw an increase in net sales of 22%. In terms of revenues, lithium brought in almost three times more than the bromine and catalyst segments combined. Albemarle was a lithium play, with two other segments providing some protection from potential lithium price volatility, until very recently. At this point, it is increasingly no longer the case, since the two non-lithium segments no longer play a large enough role in the company's financial results to make enough of a difference either way.

It would not take much of a softening in demand growth for lithium prices to crash back down to 2021 levels.

When looking at Albemarle's financial results, which no one can deny that they were stellar, it is in my view very important to understand the outsized role that rising sales prices for lithium played in the massive increase in Albemarle's revenues and profits. It is important to understand because we should recognize the obvious, namely that it can also work in reverse if lithium prices will see a decline going forward.

Most lithium supply/demand forecasts out there for this year suggest that nothing eventful should be expected to happen, with the market mostly in balance. I am not very certain to what degree those expectations might account for a growing number of factors that have the potential to push lithium demand down.

Trading Economics

Looking at the lithium carbonate chart, it is easy to understand why Albemarle has been posting such significant improvements in its recent financial reports. The market is accordingly responding to those stellar results, and the most recent news suggests that the lithium market will continue to be solid going forward, by maintaining positive expectations about Albemarle's future prospects.

For instance, it stands to reason that the recent EV price war started by Tesla (TSLA) will cut EV prices, thus it will lead to a rise in EV sales volumes this year and beyond, which will in turn boost demand. Recent estimates put 2023 lithium demand at 884,400 tonnes, which is an increase of about 26% compared with last year, while supply is set to increase to 896,000 tonnes, increasing by just under 32% compared with 2022. The market surplus is thus a very thin 11,000 tonnes. It stands to reason therefore that even a slight boost in global EV demand thanks to recent efforts to cut EV prices will push the market into deficit this year.

The EV demand boost theory due to EV sale price cuts spreading across the industry may not necessarily boost demand as much as it might be hoped. The price cuts are mostly occurring within the luxury EV sector, where price cuts are likely to have less of an impact on overall EV sales, and more of an impact on the market share of each particular EV brand or model. On the lower end of the EV price spectrum there seems to be less of a push to slash prices and demand continues to be highly constrained by the fact that lower-end EVs tend to offer less than a full replacement experience to the ICE-powered car options in terms of utility, mostly due to a lack of range and other features.

We should also keep in mind that while the lithium demand growth story is certainly mostly about EVs, global lithium demand is still quite diverse in terms of various applications and uses.

Statista

Some lithium demand factors that we thought not long that they will become significant drivers of global demand are panning out. For instance, lithium batteries as a backup for the grid, in order to help cope with the intermittent nature of renewables may have taken a hit back in 2021 when a shortfall in European wind power generation occurred for a period of months. Lithium batteries can help to balance the grid from one day to the next at most, meaning that the focus will most likely shift to transforming wind & solar energy to hydrogen as I pointed out recently in regard to my choice to invest in Fusion Fuel (HTOO), which is a European green hydrogen upstart. As green hydrogen is expanded for backup grid use, the need for batteries to back up the grid becomes redundant.

EV demand may continue to grow at a blistering pace, however, we are currently in the middle of a global economic slowdown, meaning that many other sources of lithium demand may see a severe negative impact. EV demand growth might also be negatively affected by a global economic slowdown at some point. Europe especially may enter a period of severe economic hardship due to its energy security being compromised for the foreseeable future. It may at some point cause EV demand to stop growing or even perhaps start plunging.

Potential American & Chinese EV buyers may slow as well, this year and perhaps next as uncertainty, as well as actual negative macro effects, may cause consumers to pull back spending or at least delay it. There is by no means any guarantee that EV demand will weather the effects of a global economic slowdown. As is the case with most commodities, it would not take a massive decline in global lithium demand growth to cause lithium prices to plunge, and there is certainly plenty of downside risks, within the current global economic context.

Investment implications:

Albemarle is currently trading at a P/E of 22, on the back of the great results it had in the past few quarters, and expectations of more of the same going forward. In other words, expectations of further growth in revenues & profits, on the back of continued lithium market bullishness. The continued lithium price rally is by no means supported by a strong thesis this year, given the global economic context. If anything, there are far more severe and numerous potential downside risks than there are potential upside factors that could intervene to push the lithium market higher from here. If lithium prices crash, and it will not take a massive decline in demand growth to help it crash, Albemarle stock is likely to crash with the price of lithium. At this point, it is priced for a continued lithium price rally, for which I see few realistic prospects of it panning out this year or next, therefore it is hard to be bullish on Albemarle at this price point, despite those stellar financial results.