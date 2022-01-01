Albemarle Stock Is Priced For Continued Lithium Price Rally

Feb. 03, 2023 10:01 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)3 Comments
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
6.97K Followers

Summary

  • The EV price reductions, triggered by Tesla's efforts to shore up sales at the expense of profit margins, should, in theory, be a net positive for global lithium demand.
  • Albemarle stock is recovering back toward its all-time highs on the back of what seems like great news for lithium miners, namely upward pressures on lithium demand.
  • Going beyond the narrow considerations surrounding the EV price wars, the outlook for global EV demand is still weighed down by limited market penetration of EVs among the middle class.
  • Another major potential factor seems to be a realization that large-scale lithium battery use for power grid stabilization will not necessarily help in efforts to accommodate higher renewable inputs into the grid.
  • The grid stabilization strategy in many places like Europe seems to be shifting towards the large-scale conversion of green energy to hydrogen as an energy-storing mechanism, which is far superior to battery storage that can only handle short-term electricity generation shortfalls.

Lithium

cokada

Investment thesis: After a recent slight deflation of lithium mining stock prices, they are rallying again, on the back of the news that an EV price war has broken out, which is seen as a positive for global lithium demand. Albemarle (

Albemarle Q3, 20222 Lithium segment results

Albemarle Q3, 2022 Lithium segment results (Albemarle)

Lithium carbonate spot price

Trading Economics

Global lithium demand 2020-2030 EVs versus others

Statista

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, HTOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

