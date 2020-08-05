Teladoc: BetterHelp Has Been A Savior, Unlike Livongo

Feb. 04, 2023 12:00 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.08K Followers

Summary

  • With 42.8% YoY revenue growth to $1B by 2022, BetterHelp alone may be worth a considerable part of TDOC's current enterprise value of $5.47B.
  • While the management does not disclose its earnings by segment, BetterHelp may have made a significant contribution to the company's adj. FY2022 EBITDA of $250M.
  • The $4.5M mental health acquisition in 2015 has been the company's saving grace in our opinion, seeing how things have turned out for the overpriced Livongo deal at $18.5B.

silhouette of businessman

RyanKing999

The BetterHelp Investment Thesis Is Robust

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) had previously acquired BetterHelp in January 2015 for $3.5M in cash and a $1M in promissory note. This deal has been the company's saving grace, seeing how things have turned out for the

Valuations of Mental Health Providers

S&P Capital IQ

TDOC 1Y Trading Level

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.08K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.