RyanKing999

The BetterHelp Investment Thesis Is Robust

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) had previously acquired BetterHelp in January 2015 for $3.5M in cash and a $1M in promissory note. This deal has been the company's saving grace, seeing how things have turned out for the overpriced Livongo deal at $18.5B.

The latter had cost the company an eye-watering asset writedown worth $6.6B in FQ1'22 and another $3B in FQ2'22, triggering a drastic loss in enterprise value by -51.6% since then. This was natural, since Livongo was unprofitable with revenues of $372.9M, GAAP net losses of -$51.79M, and GAAP net income margins of -16.5% in the twelve months before the deal's completion in August 2020.

In contrast, BetterHelp had proved to be an ace, with TDOC reporting a $1B of top-line contribution from the mental health product in FY2022, indicating an excellent YoY growth of 42.8% from FY2021 levels of over $700M and 233.3% from FY2020 levels of over $300M. Notably, when the company originally acquired the mental health product in 2015, it only generated $0.6M in annual projected revenues, which arrived at an estimated EV/ Revenues of 7.5x then.

Based on these numbers, BetterHelp has been recording an impressive revenue CAGR of 152.77% between FY2015 and FY2022, suggesting that it might've deserved its premium valuations then. Nonetheless, due to the worsening macroeconomics and the normalization of stock market sentiments toward telemedicine companies, it is naturally prudent to impose a haircut on the segment's valuations.

Valuations of Mental Health Providers

S&P Capital IQ

Other companies similarly offering mental health services, such as LifeStance Health (LFST) and Talkspace (TALK), have also seen valuations moderated indeed. Therefore, based on its peers' 2Y mean EV/ Revenues valuations of 2.68x, we may arrive at a moderate enterprise value of $2.68B for BetterHelp. This is not too far from LFST's valuation of $2.15B, with a revenue CAGR of 56.86% between FY2019 and FY2022 and LTM revenue of $820.18M.

This is why we posit that BetterHelp, TDOC's mental health segment, may be worth a considerable part of TDOC's existing enterprise value of $5.47B and NTM EV/ Revenues of 2.07x indeed.

Especially since a fellow competitor, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) will be acquiring Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) at an original EV/ Revenues of 4.03x and total enterprise value of $5.13B (prior to the rally to 5.48x and $5.22B, respectively, after the announcement of the deal). This multiple in comparison matters indeed, due to the notable premium of 55.94% to the deal value of $8B, with the company reporting revenues of $783.9M (+1.35% YoY), revenue CAGR of 23.4% between FY2019 and FY2022, and adj. EPS of $0.41 (+38.7% YoY) over the LTM.

These numbers suggest that TDOC has been overly penalized over the past few quarters in our view, attributed to the hyper-recessionary fears and Livongo writedowns.

In addition, TDOC recorded growing deferred revenue by 4.2% QoQ and 21.4% YoY to $93.4M in FQ3'22, attributed to the performance obligations of BetterHelp, InTouch, and Livongo. Notably, the company expects to recognize $23.8M of these deferred revenues in 2023 (+81.6% QoQ from FQ2'22 levels of $13.1M and +376% from FQ1'22 levels of $5M), indicating the robust demand for its telehealth services thus far.

Therefore, it is no wonder that TDOC had been able to achieve its projected FY2022 revenues of up to $2.41B, against the consensus of $2.4B. Notably, the company also expected to report adj. FY2022 EBITDA of up to $250M, suggesting adj. EBITDA margin of 10.4% and an adj. EPS of -$1.52 (after discounting the Livongo writedowns). While the management did not disclose its earnings by segment, BetterHelp may have made a significant contribution indeed. In these peak recessionary fears, no bad news is certainly good news.

In addition, TDOC announced a new consolidated app for primary care, mental health, and chronic condition management, to be launched publicly over the next few months. Notably, a beta version is already available to some existing clients by January 2023.

This explained the management's plan of spending up to $400M on R&D efforts in 2023, suggesting an increase of 21.6% YoY. We are encouraged by this endeavor, due to the convenience of having all of its healthcare services under one single personalized platform, apart from the D2C BetterHelp. As consumer onboarding becomes faster and easier, there is a potential for TDOC's upward rerating on the top-line and bottom-line growth ahead.

So, Is TDOC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

TDOC 1Y Trading Level

S&P Capital IQ

The recent optimism had helped, since TDOC moderately recovered by 21.44% from the December bottom. This naturally suggests a reduced discount to market analysts' price target of $31.

In the meantime, while the TDOC management has implemented a restructuring plan to improve its profitability moving forward, it remains to be seen how much benefit we might see.

The recent filing disclosed a minimal 6% reduction in its non-clinician workforce, costing $2M in pre-tax impairment charges in FQ4'22, while similarly reducing its office space with a $2.4M charge. For FY2023, the company also expects to incur up to $17M of impairment charges related to the above, with up to -$6M reduction in its Stock-Based Compensation [SBC] by FQ1'23.

However, in the bigger scheme of things, these efforts may be a drop in the ocean, since TDOC had reported total operating expenses of $1.82B (+12.3% YoY) against revenues of $2.32B (+14.2% YoY) over the last twelve months [LTM]. Notably, $228.71M (-24.4% YoY) was attributed to the SBC expenses at the same time, leading to a lack of net income profitability at -$230M (+53.6% YoY), after other adjustments.

On the other hand, TDOC had generated positive Free Cash Flow [FCF] of $193.74M (+4.4% YoY) over the LTM. Combined with its cash/ equivalents of $899.63M in the latest quarter, investors likely need not fret about its immediate liquidity, since its long-term debts of $1.54B would only mature by June 2025 and June 2027.

As a result, it is unsurprising that the management appears upbeat thus far, with Jason Gorevic, CEO of TDOC, saying:

With these changes, I am confident that our business is on a sustainable and balanced path forward. The decision to reduce the size of our team puts our company on an improved path to profitability. These actions put us on an even stronger financial footing at a time when many of our competitors are questioning their ability to keep their doors open. (Seeking Alpha)

Maybe this is why market analysts are cautiously projecting a top-line CAGR of 15.3% over the next few years, pending the TDOC management's forward guidance in the upcoming FQ4'22 earnings call by February 2023. For now, the company is expected to report revenues of $2.71B (+12.4% YoY) and adj. EBITDA of $290M (+16% YoY) in FY2023, with projected profitability remaining a distance away at $0.17 of normalized EPS by FY2026.

As a result, investors with higher risk tolerance and long-term investing trajectory may consider nibbling at the low $20s, since those levels may provide an improved margin of safety. Naturally, portfolios must also be sized appropriately, since it is uncertain if the December support level will hold over the next few months.

For now, we prefer to rate the TDOC stock as a Hold, since there may be more attractive entry points ahead, speculatively below the $20s, with the Feds likely to pivot only from 2024 onwards. Patience may pay off in the short term.