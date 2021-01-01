Hot Off The Presses: January Jobs Gain Stuns Wall Street, VOOV Near Highs

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • An 8-sigma jobs gain in January shocked economists.
  • Equities fell and rates rose immediately after the strong report.
  • Value stocks could return to favor after a lackluster start to 2023 compared to growth's monster run-up.

Business Owner Putting Up Help Wanted Sign

RichLegg

Recession? More like boom times.

The January jobs report revealed a whopping 517,000 blast-off employment gain number versus a consensus expectation of just 188,000. It was the biggest gain since February last year. The household employment report used to gauge hourly

Hot Hot Hot NFP Jobs Report

Christian Fromhertz

UR Back to 1969 Level

Charlie Bilello

Bearish Employment Report Reactions

Michael McDonough

Value (Total Return): All-Time High

StockCharts.com

VOOV: Some Growth Stocks Tossed In

Vanguard

Growth Still Pricey vs. History Compared To Value

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

A Value Breakout?

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.56K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.