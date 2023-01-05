cemagraphics

It's been about 11 months since I suggested that Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) was "cheaper, but not cheap enough" for consideration, and since then, the shares have rallied very nicely. Specifically, they're up an eye watering 32.6% against a loss of 5.25% for the S&P 500. Sometimes my discipline costs me opportunities. The company has just released financial results, so I thought I'd review the name yet again to see if it's worth buying the stock. I'll review the financials, and I'll compare them to the valuation. Additionally, deep out of the money puts that I wrote last March have just expired, and these represent my third "round" of expirations, and I'm absolutely champing at the bit to write about how each of those trades have worked out. I hope I'm not spoiling the surprise too much if I write that puts are a great, low risk way to generate great risk adjusted returns on companies you like.

We're all busy people. It's Friday, so I'm assuming all of you are trying to decide which supermodel to spend the weekend with, and whether to take the lambo or the Rolls out for a drive on Sunday. For my part, I've got hours of kitten videos to get through. Whatever our particular "thing", time always seems to be short, which is why I produce a "thesis statement" paragraph at the beginning of each of my articles. I write these time savers for those of you who want more than you get from titles and bullet points, but don't want to commit to reading through 1,900 words of "Doyle mojo." You're welcome. Anyway, I think this is a wonderful, consistently profitable company with a sustainable dividend. Although the capital structure has deteriorated substantially over the past year, the cash hoard is enormous, so I don't fret about that too much. The problem, as has been the case for years here, is the valuation. I think that sooner or later, these high valuations will come back to bite investors, and I don't want to be in this stock when that happens. That written, I've done well with deep out of the money put options on this investment, and I think that approach makes the most sense when presented with a wonderful business that is perennially overpriced. Unfortunately, the premia on offer at the moment aren't that great, perhaps reflecting an excessively ebullient market. If you're not familiar with the idea of earning decent risk adjusted returns by selling deep out of the money put options, I would recommend becoming so imminently, as there'll be a chance to make great returns from them soon, I think. Lastly, if you want to poke fun at me, now is the time to do it, I think. In my previous missive on this name, I suggested that the shares were "more attractive since they underperformed the market, but were not quite cheap enough to buy." They then went on a tear. My caution sometimes costs me opportunities, but I'd rather miss out on opportunities than make investments that are based on hope filled narratives. I'd remind investors that losses sting more than gains add joy. If you lose 50% in year one, you need to make 100% in year two just to get back to breakeven. It's boring, but most of this game is about avoiding losses, and I think avoiding this stock at this price will help you avoid losses.

Air Products and Chemicals Financial Snapshot

The quarter just ended was a very good one in my view. Revenue, operating income, and net income were up by 6%, 24.7%, and 2.1%, respectively. Additionally, when we make a comparison to a more typical year, 2020, results look even better. Specifically, sales and net income in the quarter just past were 41% and 20% greater than the same period three years ago. Management has rewarded shareholders with this great performance by boosting the dividend yet again, which is up by about 8% relative to the same period a year ago.

Although debt is up a fairly hefty $417 million when compared to the same period a year ago, I'm not too worried about it, given the enormous cash hoard on the balance sheet. Specifically, cash represents about 42.5% of total debt, so I'm not too concerned about credit quality here at the moment. That written, I would note that interest expenses have risen dramatically, up fully 35%. This is something I would keep a close eye on as an investor.

Finally, in my previous missive on this name, I reviewed the size and timing of the company's upcoming financial obligations, and compared those to the current, and likely future sources of cash, and determined that the dividend is well covered. Nothing's happened in the meantime to change my mind on this view, and for that reason, I'd be very happy to buy Air Products at the right price.

Air Products & Chemicals Financials (Air Products & Chemicals investor relations)

The Stock

If you subject yourself to my stuff on a regular basis, you know that I consider the stock and the business to be distinct from each other. The business makes money by selling atmospheric and specialty gasses and the equipment for handling the same. The stock, on the other hand, is a speculative instrument that gets buffeted by a host of factors, including fears about the unknowable future. Fashionable analysts may worry about cost overruns, or the fact that the company was profitable, but just not profitable enough.

Additionally, the stock may be affected by the crowd's ever-changing views about the desirability of "stocks" as an asset class. There's no way to prove this definitively, as it's an obvious counterfactual, but it's possible to make the case that Air Products would have done even better since I last wrote about the name if the overall market didn't fall by over 5% since then.

So, these are some of the reasons why I consider the stock as a thing distinct from the business. The former is often a poor proxy for what's going on at the company, and I think it's possible to profitably exploit this disconnect. In my view, the only way to successfully trade stocks is to spot the discrepancies between what the crowd is assuming about a given company and subsequent results. What I want to see in this regard is a stock that the crowd is somewhat pessimistic about that goes on to exceed expectations. When the crowd is pessimistic, the shares are cheap, which is why I try to buy only cheap stocks. Now, I consider this to be a fine investment at the right price, and I want to work out whether we're near that price or not today.

In case you've forgotten, when I last reviewed Air Products, the PE was sitting at just under 23 times, and the dividend yield was about 2.67%. Today, the shares are about 27% more expensive, and the dividend yield is about 18% lower, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Paying more and getting less doesn't fill me with a warm fuzzy feeling. Additionally, I can't help but notice that when the shares have gotten nearly this expensive in the past, they've gone on to perform rather badly.

In addition to looking at ratios, I also want to try to understand what the crowd is currently "assuming" about the future of a given company. If the crowd is assuming great things from the company, that's a sign that the shares are generally expensive. If you read my articles regularly, you know that I rely on the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value" for this. In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in this formula. In case you find Penman's writing a bit dense, you might want to try "Expectations Investing" by Mauboussin and Rappaport. These two have also introduced the idea of using the stock price itself as a source of information, and then infer what the market is currently "expecting" about the future.

Anyway, applying this approach to Air Products at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will now grow profits at a rate of about 7.6% from here, up from the assumption of 7% growth previously. That is a pretty optimistic forecast in my view. None of the above fills me with a strong urge to buy shares at the moment, so I'll remain on the sidelines. I may miss some further price gains from here, but one thing I've learned after decades of investing is that what the market gives, the market can very quickly take away. I'd rather preserve capital at the moment than plow into an overpriced stock.

Options Update

I've been consistently loathe to buy this stock since I started writing about it. Sometimes that has worked out relatively well, because the stock went on to underperform the market, and sometimes it would have been better to have thrown caution to the wind and bought. Throughout, though, I sold deep out of the money put options on this name, because I considered such trades to be "win-win." If the shares remained overpriced, I'd collect the rather generous premia on offer, and if the shares crashed, as I expect they eventually will, I'd be "forced" to buy this wonderful business at a wonderful price.

In case you've forgotten the specifics, back in March of last year, I sold 5 January 2023 puts with a strike of $160 for $6.55 each. These have just expired worthless, which brings the total I've earned on puts to $12.30 per share since I started writing about this business back in January of 2020.

Now, some would suggest that my returns on short puts are dwarfed by the $65 returns shareholders have enjoyed since I started following this business, but I would suggest that that's a limited perspective. First, the shares have been quite volatile, and have underperformed the overall market for long periods of time. Second, we always need to factor in the risk of a given investment strategy. For instance, the strike on the first puts I wrote on this business were 17.25% out of the money. The strike on the puts that very recently expired were 30% out of the money. So, I think my performance with put options here reminds us of the fact that we're not only seeking higher returns, we're seeking higher risk adjusted returns.

While I like this strategy very much, I can't recommend it at the moment, because the premia on offer aren't worth it in my view. For instance, as I type this, the bid on the September puts with a strike of $220 is currently $0, having last traded hands at $3.65, or about 1.66%. I consider that to be too thin a premium. For that reason, I can do nothing at the moment but sit and wait for what I consider the be the inevitable drop in stock prices from current levels. When that happens, I'll reassess, as I think puts are a wonderful way to "play" this investment.