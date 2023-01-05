Air Products and Chemicals: Continue To Avoid The Stock

Summary

  • The company just posted earnings, and the market threw a hissy fit in response. I don't know what the fuss was about, as I think the results were fine.
  • The problem is the valuation. The shares are quite expensive in my view, and when they've reached similar valuations in the past, they've underperformed, hydrogen revolution or not.
  • While I've made great risk-adjusted returns by selling put options here, I can't recommend a similar strategy today as the premia on offer are insufficient.

It's been about 11 months since I suggested that Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) was "cheaper, but not cheap enough" for consideration, and since then, the shares have rallied very nicely. Specifically, they're up an eye watering 32.6% against a loss of 5.25% for the

A financial history of Air Products from 2015 to the present

Air Products & Chemicals Financials (Air Products & Chemicals investor relations)

APD stock price and PE ratio
Data by YCharts

APD stock price and dividend yield
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

