Kao Corporation (KAOCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 9:41 AM ETKao Corporation (KAOCF), KAOOY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.9K Followers

Kao Corporation (OTCPK:KAOCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Masakazu Negoro - Managing Executive Officer

Yoshihiro Hasebe - President

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Now let me discuss agenda items 1 and 2. Since assuming slides with it in the interest of time, I would like to take some to elaborate on by spending next 30 minutes approximately.

Please turn to Page 7, which shows highlights of our consolidated financial results. Net sales went up by 9.3% year-on-year to JPY1,551.1 billion with like-for-like growth of 3.7%, which excludes the impacts of foreign exchange.

The operating income came in with JPY110.1 billion, down 23.3% year-on-year with operating margin of 7.1%. The net income attributable to current was JPY86 billion, down 21.5% year-on-year. The basic earnings per share was JPY183.28, down 20.5% year-on-year. The cash dividend per share at the end of the fiscal year is planned to be increased by JPY2 from the year before to JPY74 resulting in a increase of JPY4 to JPY140 per share for the full year.

Next, please take a look at Page 8 for key points of the fiscal 2022 results. Looking back on to fiscal 2022, there were environmental changes suggest unprecedented surges in raw material prices, economic slowdowns in China, the Americas and Europe and growing – among consumers concerned about their future living standards in Japan, the impacts and the speed of which we had not been able to catch up with fully.

As a result, the operating income varied substantially from the plan. We also realized that we had underestimated the extent of changes in the market. Here you can see the summary, but I will give more detailed analysis of the current status of the three business areas later together with future business portfolio management.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.