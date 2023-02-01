This Is An Outstanding Jobs Report

Feb. 03, 2023 10:11 AM ET1 Comment
Summary

  • The economy added a blistering 517,000 jobs and saw upward revisions of 71,000 for the prior two months.
  • Yet wage growth continued to moderate to just 4.4% and the length of the workweek grew.
  • This is the best of both worlds, as we have disinflation combined with full employment.
  • Fed officials are grinning behind closed doors.
The new found relevance of the monthly jobs report is its impact on the rate of inflation, as a strong labor market tends to put upward pressure on wages, which then increases demand for goods and services, driving up prices. That runs

jobs

TradingEconomics

wages

TradingEconomics

job openings

Bloomberg

cpi

Cleveland Fed

CPI

Cleveland Fed

cpi

Cleveland Fed

retail sales

FRED

wage growth

Bloomberg

