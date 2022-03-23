Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Cybersecurity has become an increasingly important issue in recent years, as the number and sophistication of cyber threats have grown. As a result, cybersecurity companies have seen strong demand for their products and services. This has led to significant growth in the cybersecurity industry, and many companies have seen their revenues increase and valuations surge. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the shift to remote work has increased the need for cybersecurity solutions, further driving the industry's growth. However, the health crisis has also led to a substantial increase in cyberattacks, so the need for cybersecurity solutions will most likely continue to be high in the future.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), as a market leader in endpoint security, has too experienced growing demand and seen its revenues boost. Valuations of the company and its peers in the SaaS (Software as a Service) industry skyrocketed to absurd levels, where the price paid for businesses didn't matter anymore. However, the environment began to alter at the beginning of 2022 around the time the previous article CrowdStrike: High Growth, High Risk, High Valuation was released.

Since then, valuations have come down substantially. Yet, they still don't reflect the fundamentals of many of the companies in the cybersecurity space. CrowdStrike remains overvalued with no profitability in sight. Bullish ratings by Wall Street may hike the stock price but currently, there is a major mismatch between the price investors pay and the value they get.

CrowdStrike's Rapid Expansion

CrowdStrike provides a variety of services that have been constantly expanding. The company's module-based Falcon platform is its flagship cybersecurity solution. It is a cloud-based endpoint protection platform (EPP) that provides a comprehensive set of capabilities to protect an organization's endpoints and servers from cyber threats. Some of the most important features the Falcon platform provides are:

Endpoint Protection : includes antivirus, antimalware, and firewall capabilities to protect endpoints from malware, ransomware, and other malicious activities.

Cloud Security : offers cloud security solutions such as cloud workload protection and cloud access security broker (CASB) capabilities to secure cloud environments.

Threat intelligence: provides real-time threat intelligence and threat-hunting services to help organizations identify and respond to cyber threats.

Besides that, incident response capabilities, managed threat-hunting assistance, compliance, and reporting features are among the available services. Overall, the Falcon platform is a comprehensive security solution that provides high-quality end-to-end protection for an organization's endpoints, servers, and cloud environments.

CrowdStrike's Subscription Customers (CrowdStrike)

CrowdStrike has seen a substantial upside in terms of subscription customers over the years. Growth is not slowing down with subscriber retention above 120% for more than four years indicating high customer loyalty. With customer numbers and revenues growing exponentially, the company's market cap had grown until late 2021. Although sales and subscribers keep growing, the stock price started falling and is still on a decline. There are several questions that remain.

Did the price get ahead of CrowdStrike's value?

Is the current valuation reasonable?

Can future growth justify the price the company trades at?

These should be crucial questions when analyzing the firm. By this time everybody in the investing space knows that CrowdStrike is a prominent business and a leader in endpoint security. Sales growth has been high and will remain elevated in foreseeable future. However, in order to know what price to pay for the business, an investor has to calculate the fair value of the company in a proven process established on conservative assumptions.

CrowdStrike's Fair Value

Just as in the previous article, the valuation model is based on the Total Addressable Market (TAM) due to negative profit and the difficulty to create a reliable discounted earnings model. There is also no forecast of earnings breaking even during the foreseeable future. The company was expected to make a profit of $115.4 million in 2025. A new consensus forecast suggests the company will make a loss of $54.0 million instead.

Moreover, projections of other financial results including revenues are frequently adjusted and carry a substantial margin of error. Company's TAM is also changing dynamically, creating challenges in getting dependable results. Yet, the TAM valuation model should give readers a sense of where CrowdStrike's value is right now and where it should be. Although the numbers have to be taken with caution, a general picture can be drawn which is adequate enough to make an investment decision.

CrowdStrike's TAM (CrowdStrike)

CrowdStrike's TAM for 2025 was derived from the company's presentation and interpolated for 2024. The TAM beyond 2025 was calculated in the following way. Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, and Identity Protection segments' TAM are as projected in the reports and added up. Additionally, the final results for each year were used in the model with a 20% margin of safety. Revenue estimates are based on projections provided by FactSet. Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) is as projected by the company with a target of 20-22%+. In the valuation model, these numbers are reached in 2026 and 2027. The values between 2023 and 2026 are interpolated. Net Profit (Non-GAAP) and EPS (Non-GAAP) are as projected by FactSet. Operating Margin is manually defined with consideration of the operating margin (Non-GAAP) so that the ratio between them remains reasonable throughout the analyzed timeframe. Net Income projections come from up to 40 analyst estimates from S&P Global. EPS (GAAP) numbers are based on the outlook given by FactSet. Shares outstanding are calculated based on net income (GAAP) and EPS (GAAP) projections. Further rows represent valuation numbers.

TAM-based Valuation Model (Author (Multiple Sources))

A P/E ratio characterizes one of the most commonly used valuation metrics defined by dividing the current stock price by its future earnings. Due to CrowdStrike's lack of profitability, this number is negative. Even worse, it will remain below zero for years ahead. Just in 2026, when the company's EPS suddenly surges from $-0.21 in 2025 to $1.07, the business becomes profitable and can be valued based on a P/E multiple.

First of all, the estimate of EPS of $1.07 seems to be exuberant when compared with the previous year and has to be treated with a grain of salt. Second of all, even if this outlook will turn out to be accurate, CrowdStrike's stock price would have to be substantially lower than it is now for the company to be a reasonable investment today.

Based on the P/E ratio and assumed growth and profitability, the current valuation starts making sense when we fast forward to 2028. Investors would obtain a business that has strong profit growth, healthy margins, and generates positive net income. This framework might be worth paying a P/E ratio of 39.3. This means, however, that the stock price is five years ahead of itself.

The picture gets better when one values CrowdStrike on its Price to Sales ratio basis. This method is less accurate and might result in a higher error. However, just for rough estimate purposes a P/S ratio of 7.5 was assigned to the company. The multiple was calculated as an average of the current P/S numbers of the direct competitors.

P/S Ratios of CrowdStrike and Competitors (Seeking Alpha)

There might be solid arguments made that the number is significantly too high. Nevertheless, it was used for the valuation. With that in mind, by applying a P/S ratio of 7.5, the resulting fair stock price equals $72.97. It would indicate that the stock is still at least ~36% overvalued. CrowdStrike is trading at $99.53 at the time the article was being written.

Peter Lynch's Dot-Com Analogy

In the article CrowdStrike: High Growth, High Risk, High Valuation, the analogy between dot-com stocks from the end of the 90s and SaaS enterprises from the post-pandemic bubble was introduced to the readers. Peter Lynch, a highly successful manager of the Magellan Fund at Fidelity Investments between 1977 and 1990, who averaged a 29.2% annual return came up with a quick thumbnail analysis of a typical dot-com company.

The estimation can be easily applied to today's SaaS businesses and give a quick perspective on how much net income the company would have to generate to justify the current stock price. The following reasoning is used:

A potential investor wants to double his money in five years and invests in CrowdStrike today. Obviously, the present market capitalization of the company has to double in this time range. In the case of CrowdStrike, it would have to reach $45.9 billion. A generic P/E ratio of 40 is applied to a fast-growing company. This would translate to $1.15 billion in net income in five years. Assuming that the GAAP profit margin will be 8.0% as in the valuation model, the revenue would amount to $13.5 billion. To achieve these numbers, the company would have to grow 9.3x with a 56% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the five-year time span.

The model presented in the previous sections projects a 3.4x growth. According to Peter Lynch's benchmark, CrowdStrike's growth would have to substantially accelerate compared to the optimistic outcome from the valuation model.

Distorted Financials

The valuation of CrowdStrike is just one of the issues from an investment perspective. Nevertheless, it's out of the company's control. What is on the other hand totally in the management's control, is stock-based compensation and how it's recognized. It can be harmful to investors in several ways:

CrowdStrike's Revenue Growth (Author (Based on Numbers from Seeking Alpha))

Dilution of ownership: When companies issue new shares to employees as a form of compensation, the overall ownership of existing shareholders is diluted. This means that each shareholder has a smaller percentage of the company, and their vote carries less weight. Even though the management brags about huge revenue growth, an actual increase in sales for investors measured by Revenue/Share is quite different. Impact on earnings per share (EPS): Issuing new shares to employees as compensation can also lower earnings per share, as the number of shares outstanding increases while earnings remain the same. This can negatively impact the perceived financial performance of the company and decrease investor confidence. Alignment of incentives: Stock-based compensation may not always align the interests of employees with those of investors. Employees may be more focused on short-term stock price movements, rather than on the long-term health and growth of the company.

An additional concern in the case of CrowdStrike is accounting practices related to the recognition of stock-based compensation. The company removes it from its non-GAAP numbers, which boosts profits as a result.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) is also heavily skewed by the exclusion of stock-based compensation. The company reported $293 million and $442 million in free cash flow in 2021 and 2022 respectively. However, when removing equity compensation, FCF drops to $76 million and $68 million respectively, and shows negative growth YoY.

The way Non-GAAP numbers are presented makes investors believe the company is more profitable than it actually is. Thus, anybody who thinks of acquiring a stake in CrowdStrike should take these accounting nuances into consideration in his valuation.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike keeps expanding in terms of revenue and its customer base. The company seems to outpace many of its competitors. Although, comparisons between the players in the cybersecurity space might be blurry and include multiple aspects. It's a pretty sophisticated domain, where instead of putting emphasis on the exact nuances of products and services, an investor may want to focus on companies' financials and their valuation. Doing so should make it obvious which businesses are overhyped, overvalued, or overleveraged.

Market trend in the cybersecurity industry is evident to investors. The spending is growing and is expected to continue to grow in the future, which is a positive factor for CrowdStrike. However, the firm and its competitors face changes in technology, customer preferences, and general economic conditions.

What may disqualify CrowdStrike as an investment today, is its valuation. When bent and adjusted on multiple levels it can be justified. However, even when applying fairly optimistic projections, the company appears overvalued with the risk of significant price decline until it gets to a reasonable range. Of course, it doesn't have to materialize. The stock can remain overvalued or become even more expensive. However, other factors like stock-based compensation or dilution are rising concerns about how far the business will get by using measures that certainly don't serve investors.

Cybersecurity remains hot and if central banks begin to slash rates when inflation comes down, and the war ends - rosy outlooks and optimistic projections will encourage investors to bid higher prices no matter what. Of course, there is also a possibility that CrowdStrike will reach profitability sooner and slowly work its way to healthy margins as the management projects. If that happens, the fair value will most likely increase and the stock price should follow.