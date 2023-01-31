JHVEPhoto

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), the Canadian e-commerce giant, is set to report earnings on Feb. 15, after the market close. Since we published our article "Shopify Looks Ready For A Bounce" at $29.75 in late October, the stock has indeed, as we expected, bounced and returned a stunning 80.30%.

Therefore, we will revise our thesis and adjust our price target for the stock, and tell investors why it may be a good idea to take a wait-and-see approach for some time, or at least until after earnings.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

First looking at Shopify's key fundamentals, it is important to note that while their growth has been very spectacular, they have recently lost quite a bit of operating leverage. In 2020, the company saw astronomical organic growth, shown below, while their gross profit scaled and OpEx. grew much more slowly.

TIKR Terminal

However, this trend did reverse in 2022, with OpEx. greatly outpacing gross profit. We think Shopify, like many other companies in recent history, overestimated its growth potential in certain segments or was a little too optimistic.

But again, like many other companies, they addressed this with layoffs during the year. Like Meta, which promises that 2023 will be "the year of efficiency." Still, the pandemic gave Shopify a huge boost in the shift to online and mixed retailing, with many retailers who operated only offline also integrating with Shopify.

Shopify IR

The reason why we are currently rather wait-and-see on Shopify, and would go to reduce/hold/get out a position after the 80% rise, has to do with both valuation and macroeconomic concerns. On the macroeconomic front, we are quite concerned about certain indicators, which in the past always pointed to problems.

And in a recession, with rates close to a terminal rate of 5.25%, it is particularly difficult for small and medium-sized companies to access credit when they face these problems.

U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics

On the chart above, you can see that the rate of new businesses also declines during economic downturns, which also becomes a potential headwind for Shopify. Rather, what we are currently seeing is a Federal Reserve crushing access to credit for small businesses.

The economic indicators do not look at all rosy, either. Over the past 25 years, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates and tightened policy with every recession we have had. Based on historical data, we think there is little reason for a "soft landing" now that interest rates are being raised at a record pace, not seen since the 1980s.

Another thing not seen since the 1980s is the difference between the 3-month rate and the 10-year rate. If this curve inverts even slightly, it will usually mean trouble. The "soft landing" in 1995 had no inversion of this curve. And now the inversion is a staggering -1.26%. That's worse than 2008, and we would have to go back to the early 1980s to see the same degree of inversion.

Just as the Federal Reserve has tightened policy in every recession in recent history. If you ask us, we see a severe recession in late 2023, early 2024, and the Federal Reserve reducing interest rates to 0, as it did in 2002, 2008 and 2020.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

To say that "this time is different" is rather foolish. The Fed also thinks this time is different, just as it thought inflation was transitory. Although, as Milton Friedman says, "inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon." If you flood the system with money, and the money supply goes up, it takes time to feed through the system. He additionally stated the clever words:

Lags for monetary policy are long and variable.

And when the Fed waits for the labor market, or some other lagging indicator, to cut interest rates, they end up just doing what they've always done: over-tightening. Interest rates take about 12 months to take effect and 18 months to be fully felt. Inflation has already fallen, and the effects of these interest rate hikes will not be felt until late 2023, according to the literature.

Meanwhile, the economy is already beginning to feel the first effects of the first interest rate increases. Amazon, Apple and Alphabet just released their fourth quarter earnings figures, all of which were a bit below expectations. Looking at the index of small business optimism, we see that it has reached another new low, between the levels of March 2020 and 2008, when the index was at 90.

NFIB

The ISM Manufacturing Index also fell from well above 60 to 48 at this time. Below 50 means contraction. With each print, the index deteriorated. Once this index drops below 50, market participants usually take strong notice. Because that is by no means a great sign of economic strength.

And remember that this is current data, which should be little affected. The Fed did not begin aggressive rate hikes until 1H 2022. Interest rate hikes now in 2023 will not be fully felt until around 2H 2024.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, looking at Shopify, the company itself is well positioned for a recession. They can easily weather a recession because they have a huge balance sheet with $4.94 billion in cash and short-term investments, versus very little debt.

Looking at net debt, which is all the debt they have minus all the cash and short-term investments, it stands at -$3.64BN. To be clear, the more negative that number, the better. If we compare that to their Free Cash Flow (CFO-CapEx) in the last 12 months, which is -$199.74M, they still have plenty of room left should they experience bad times. Even if they lose $500M in cash flow each year, they would still have more than seven years before they need to raise additional capital.

But that doesn't take away from the fact that the companies using Shopify could be in big trouble, which would eventually lead to lower gross merchant volume (GMV) and fewer users for Shopify. There may also be other risks outside of valuation and macroeconomics coming up, such as the recent competition from Amazon's "buy with Prime" (AMZN).

Shopify IR

As for operating margins, Shopify announced on Jan. 24 that it raised its subscription prices across the board, which should still be a huge tailwind. However, this price increase was already included in our valuation, in which operating margins and FCF margins grow through 2031.

We believe the leverage of their ability to increase subscription prices, merchant growth, revenue growth and operational efficiencies should lead to the margins we forecast. We also see these actions as a good sign, increasing shareholder value while the company is still in a slump, down sharply from its historical highs.

The Valuation

That brings us to our valuation model, which we have also updated. In terms of revenue growth, we are willing to give Shopify the benefit of the doubt and have continued to forecast strong revenue growth.

Our projections for EBITDA margins have remained the same, as we expect them to be close to 20% by 2031. However, chances are that Shopify will not be able to grow its revenues as fast, but EBITDA margins will still be well above 20%, depending on the leverage of OpEx.

CapEx in 2023 and 2024 is also expected to remain high, of course, as Shopify has acquired companies like Deliverr and is still deploying quite a bit of capital on some ongoing projects.

Author's DCF

If successful, at an impressive EBITDA of $5.77BN and a more conservative 14x EV/EBITDA multiple, the company is expected to trade at $65.31 in 3031. We decided to lower this multiple because we initially did not expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to a terminal rate of 5.25%, which has put significant pressure on equities as the risk-free rate is closer to the return investors expect from equities.

Based on free cash flow, we also decided to update our assumptions and raise the 3% FCFE yield to 5%, also because the Federal Funds rate will rise significantly this year. At a 5% FCFE yield, you are really only taking the risk of investing in Shopify if you believe there is significant growth ahead. Otherwise, investors would just buy risk-free Treasury bonds with a ±5% yield.

That projection gives us a price target of just $45.63. Again, that is based on our assumptions that Shopify would be able to realize nearly $2.91BN in free cash flow. While we think this is already a high estimate, there is a possibility that FCF could exceed a 10% margin to revenue, as we expect.

Author's DCF

But overall, we believe that our forecast is already quite optimistic, and implies a decent margin expansion and a lot of revenue growth. Our forecast currently gives an IRR of 1.44%, compared to our estimate of 11.70% in October.

That was at a time when the stock was trading much lower, economic indicators were much rosier and yields were much lower. We think that, with Shopify at an IRR of 1.44%, it would not be prudent to take excessive risk when short-term risk-free Treasury bonds, for example, the 6-month yield, is standing at 4.73%.

Don't get us wrong, Shopify is absolutely a great company, with tremendous growth. But the valuation at current prices with this economic backdrop is rather questionable. We would refrain from adding shares, or perhaps even reduce our stake and convert it to short-term government bonds meanwhile.

Management also seems to like Shopify around $30-$35, as Tobias Lütke, the CEO, bought the stock around the same time we placed a buy rating on Shopify in late October. He bought 282,942 shares at an average price of $35.34 worth nearly $10M.

The Bottom Line

As things stand, it is maybe best for investors to take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to Shopify. That's at least, since we believe, there are currently equities with much higher earnings yields and a higher margin of safety.

Or don't take the risk at all, and just yield-farm with treasuries approaching a 5% yield, leaving excessive risk-taking at the door. We like to use a margin of safety.

Data by YCharts

And when Shopify drops below that sub-30 price range again, investors can simply sell off those treasuries and buy back into equities like Shopify. More to the point, we believe Shopify currently offers insufficient protection against downside risk compared to treasuries, which insure against a loss of principal.

In addition to macroeconomic and valuation risks, Shopify is also not immune to third-party risks, such as Amazon and other competitors, that would pour gasoline onto the fire, in times of economic hardship.