Why A Wait-And-See Approach Is Best For Shopify Investors

Feb. 03, 2023 11:05 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CAAMZN
Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • We change our rating on Shopify from Buy to Hold and believe investors should take a wait-and-see approach.
  • Multiple macroeconomic indicators point to serious troubles ahead for small business owners and the economy in general, with negative implications for Shopify.
  • With higher yields on the horizon and risk-free interest rates creeping near 5%, the risks are beginning to outweigh the rewards.
  • Yet, we expect Shopify to still gain significant operational leverage by having increased subscription prices across the board.

Shopify sign on their branch office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), the Canadian e-commerce giant, is set to report earnings on Feb. 15, after the market close. Since we published our article "Shopify Looks Ready For A Bounce" at $29.75 in late October, the stock has

Chart
Data by YCharts

Shopify Gross Profit Operating Leverage

TIKR Terminal

Shopify E-commerce Growth Pandemic

Shopify IR

New Establishments Businesses 2008

U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics

Federal Reserve (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' title='Fred's, Inc.'>FRED</a>) 10 Year 3 month spread

Federal Reserve (FRED)

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index

NFIB

Chart
Data by YCharts

Shopify Growth Rate

Shopify IR

Author's DCF Shopify

Author's DCF

Author's DCF Shopify Model

Author's DCF

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
1.85K Followers
Long-term, Equity & Macro Research. Providing independent research with a unique perspective on publicly traded equities and other securities. Our thesis is short: if we can find exorbitant value in it, with an ample margin of safety, it becomes part of our portfolio. Wright's Research prefers a fundamentally driven investment model based on rational thinking and quantitative measures, also incorporating the fast pace of innovation by considering factors such as cost declines and adoption rates, to provide exposure to growth and innovation at a fair price. We adopt a bottom-up strategy and consider changes in the macroeconomic environment in our investment strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHOP, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.