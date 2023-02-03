Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 10:08 AM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.9K Followers

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Meyer - Investor Relations

Rob Vitale - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Mainer - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Chris Growe - Stifel

Jason English - Goldman Sachs

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Operator

Welcome to Post Holdings’ First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today from Post are Rob Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Mainer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Today’s call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is 800-839-6136. No pass code is required. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Jennifer Meyer, Investor Relations of Post Holdings for introductions. You may begin.

Jennifer Meyer

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for Post’s first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. With me today are Rob Vitale, our President and CEO; and Matt Mainer, our CFO and Treasurer. Rob and Matt will begin with prepared remarks. And afterwards, we will have a brief question-and-answer session. The press release that supports these remarks is posted on our website in both the Investors and the SEC filings section at postholdings.com. In addition, the release is available on the SEC’s website.

Before we continue, I would like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that should be carefully considered by investors as actual results could differ materially from these statements. These forward-looking statements are current as of the date of this call, and management undertakes no obligation to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.