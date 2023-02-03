Apple: A Value Stock With A Growth Stock Valuation

Feb. 03, 2023
Summary

  • Our house view here is that markets' next major move is up. And if markets are going to move up, so too is Apple stock, due to its index weighting.
  • We rate Apple stock at Hold as a result.
  • As a single-stock pick, we choose to not own it in staff personal accounts, because it looks for all the world like a value play priced like a growth name.
  • And there are many indicators in the numbers that tell you the company is maturing, perhaps inexorably so. We think Apple's hegemonic days are numbered.
the passing time

Stock chart is the Apple on the left. Fundamentals are the Apple on the right.

luigi giordano/iStock via Getty Images

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, META, INTC, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in META, INTC, MSFT; and long positions in AAPL $150 strike 10 Feb 2023 expiry puts, and long positions in AAPL $150 strke 10 Feb 2023 expiry calls.

