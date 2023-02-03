The Investment Case For Emerging Markets Debt

Summary

  • EM could be fairly characterized as having low debt and market-based yields, in contrast to higher-indebted and lower-yielding DM countries.
  • EM’s improved fundamentals deserve a special focus as regards net external creditor status. EM is filled with net external creditors, i.e., countries that have more dollar assets than dollar liabilities, and this has been important for EM hard currency bonds over the past few decades.
  • Plus, the annual flow of dollars in or out of EM has been consistent, with this strength continuing, if not improving. This gives EM countries a regular source of financing if needed, and EM investors a relatively safer way to express a positive EM view, if they want a lower-risk exposure.

The investment case for emerging markets (EM) debt is compelling. First, in a world rightly concerned about excessive debt and insufficient yields, EM has an answer: EM governments are subject to debt constraints and pay market-determined yields. Second, EM debt has “worked” for over a decade - in fact, it has

EM fundamentals compare well to DM

Exhibit 1: EM Fundamentals Compare Well To DM (VanEck Research, Moody’s, IMF, World Bank, Bloomberg LP. Data as of December 31, 2022)

EM pays more than DM in hard currency, even adjusted for fundamentals

Exhibit 2: EM Pays More Than DM In Hard Currency, Even Adjusted for Fundamentals (VanEck Research, Moody’s, IMF, World Bank, Bloomberg LP. Data as of December 31, 2022)

EM pays more than DM in local currency, even adjusted for fundamentals

Exhibit 3: EM Pays More Than DM In Local Currency, Even Adjusted For Fundamentals (VanEck Research, Moody’s, IMF, World Bank, Bloomberg LP. Data as of December 31, 2022)

Net external creditors in EM

Exhibit 4: Net External Creditors In EM (VanEck Research, Moody’s. Data as of December 31, 2022)

State-of-nature change - EM reserves up, spreads down

Exhibit 5: State-of-Nature Change - EM Reserves Up, Spreads Down (VanEck Research, Bloomberg LP. Data as of December 31, 2022)

Evolution of reserves and current accounts in EM

Exhibit 6: Evolution Of Reserves And Current Accounts In EM (VanEck Research, Bloomberg LP. Data as of December 31, 2022)

The efficient frontier markets, 2003 to 2022

Exhibit 7: The Efficient Frontier (2003-2022) (VanEck Research, Bloomberg LP. Data as of December 31, 2022)

Frontier-recommended allocations, across volatility levels

Exhibit 8: Frontier-Recommended Allocations, Across Volatility Levels (VanEck Research, Bloomberg LP. Data Set - Monthly, 2003-2022)

New bond issuance, in billions of dollars

Exhibit 9: New Bond Issuance (In Billions $) (JP Morgan. Data as of December 31, 2022)

Default rates in EM high yield and US high yield - EM high yield looks OK

Exhibit 10: Default Rates In EM HY And U.S. HY - EM HY Looks OK (JP Morgan. Data as of December 31, 2022)

Recovery values in EM high yield and US high yield - EM high yield looks OK

Exhibit 11: Recovery Values In EM HY And U.S. HY - EM HY Looks OK

Recommended allocations for EUR-based portfolios

Exhibit 12: Recommended Allocations For EUR-Based Portfolios (VanEck Research, Bloomberg LP. Data Set - Monthly, 2003-2022)

EM versus DM, EM versus U.S. growth trajectories

Exhibit 13: EM vs. DM, EM vs. U.S. Growth Trajectories

