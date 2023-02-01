wildpixel

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) stock has had a massive recovery since its December lows. ALLY recovered more than 60% in just six weeks from its December bottom through its highs this week. As such, it has likely stunned bearish investors who thought ALLY was crumbling and moving with its auto lending and automaker peers toward the abyss.

In a late December article, we updated investors that it was time to add more exposure to ALLY, as the estimates in its earnings projections had likely reflected significant pessimism.

ALLY's recent troubles and recovery have also been closely linked to the leading auto OEMs, such as Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and even EV leader Tesla (TSLA). We also highlighted the December capitulation in F (see here) and TSLA (see here), arguing that investors should capitalize on the Christmas gift offered by Santa. However, even though the Santa rally in auto stocks didn't come until after Tesla's aggressive price cuts, the pessimism was there for the taking.

Hence, auto-related stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) significantly, lifting the fortunes of ALLY in the process.

XLY/XLP price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Was it surprising? Absolutely not. Consumer Discretionary stocks were "hated" in 2022, as seen in the significant underperformance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) against the Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) peers.

However, consumer discretionary stocks were beaten so severely in 2022 that even Morgan Stanley (MS) Senior Portfolio Manager Andrew Slimmon accentuated that the sector was due for a "snap back," after the beating got "this extreme."

Whether the sharp recovery in ALLY and XLY over the past six weeks (likely due for a pullback) marked its ultimate lows in December remains to be seen. However, savvy investors likely found ALLY's reward/risk in December too attractive to miss.

But why? Isn't the economy and the market supposed to look bad in 2023? Isn't the Fed supposed to remain hawkish? Moreover, consumer spending weakened further at the end of 2022. Ford highlighted that it expects new car prices to fall further in 2023 as automakers compete on aggressive pricing actions to fight for market share.

Notwithstanding, "wholesale used-vehicle prices increased by 1.5% from December in the first 15 days of January," suggesting an inflection point could be forming. But, no one could tell precisely whether the recent recovery is sustainable, as it's still too early.

What's critical for investors to recognize is that Ally managed the malaise in 2022 exceptionally well. Even though consumer auto originations fell 10% YoY in Q4, robust pricing action helped lift its auto origination yield to 9.57%, up 260 bps YoY.

The company's auto loan-loss reserve levels were also robust at 3.6%, well above its average range. As such, it provided management with the confidence to drive net interest margins (NIM) back to its 4% target over time, supported by its deposit base. Management also capitalized on the pessimism in ALLY last year, buying back $1.7B worth of shares (16% of its current market cap), at an average cost of $40.4 per share.

Moreover, with the Fed potentially nearing the end of its historic rate hikes, it has afforded investors much better clarity over management's commentary.

As such, investors should expect lesser interest rate volatility impacting its NIM moving ahead as the Fed's rate hikes hit their peak this year.

Therefore, we believe the critical question is whether Ally's assumptions undergirding its outlook are enough as it targets an adjusted EPS recovery of $6 by 2024. In addition, the company modeled for a mild recession, with an unemployment rate peaking at 5%, which is more conservative than the Fed's summary of economic projections in mid-December.

With the IMF raising the global economic outlook recently and not seeing a recession in the US, it should strengthen the thesis for further re-rating in ALLY.

ALLY price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

With the rapid surge in ALLY since its December lows, ALLY's NTM normalized P/E of 9.3x has also normalized within its average of 8.6x.

Its price action also suggests its momentum could stall, and a healthy pullback and consolidation should be welcomed by investors.

As such, investors who didn't add exposure in December should remain patient for now.

Rating: Hold (Revise from Buy).