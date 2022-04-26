Kenishirotie/iStock via Getty Images

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released Q4 and 2022 earnings Thursday, and the results were mixed and relatively predictable.

There were positive trends, as:

Sales rose 9% year-over-year (YoY) (12% in constant currency) for the quarter, reaching $514 billion for the year;

The North America segment essentially broke even in the quarter after posting more considerable operating losses throughout 2022; and

Operating cash flow ballooned to $29.2 billion for Q4, a 32% increase over Q4 last year - a terrific sign.

On the other hand, there were plenty of concerning items as:

Amazon Web Services ("AWS") revenue growth slowed to 20% after growing well over 30% previously;

The AWS operating margin fell from 30% to 24% YoY in Q4;

Free cash flow remained significantly negative; and

Operating income for the year was sliced in half.

None of this is surprising, and earnings didn't tell us much that we didn't already know. Long-term investors should see things come into focus as 2023 rolls on.

But two metrics vital to shareholder profits need more attention.

Let's dive in.

Is heavy CAPEX spending here to stay?

What is CAPEX?

CAPEX, or capital expenditures, are purchases of fixed assets (things like land, buildings, machinery, computers, servers, and other equipment) that don't affect net income. The investments hit free cash flow instead. Investing in these assets enables a company to generate future profits.

Amazon's increased sales and the massive initiative Buy with Prime (I covered this in detail here) have enormous ramifications for cash flow - and this directly hits shareholders.

The company's infrastructure investments must rise to meet capacity needs - both physical and digital. Buy with Prime increases third-party logistics (3PL) needs, including space and the ability to receive, store, package, and ship items. AWS also requires capital expenditures to handle growing data needs.

As we can see, CAPEX has ballooned recently.

Data source: Seeking Alpha. Chart by author.

On an annual basis, the growth is even more startling.

Data source: Seeking Alpha. Chart by author.

How does this affect us?

Amazon is issuing debt, while companies like Google-parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) are repurchasing stock while the price is down (to the tune of $70 billion for Google). With Amazon's stock down so much recently, this is unfortunate timing and leaves investors unsupported in the market.

It also saddles the company with debt that must eventually be paid and has weakened the balance sheet.

But here's the good news. Investing in capital assets now should pay off in spades in the future. Buy with Prime has extraordinary potential, and the infrastructure is in place. The same goes for AWS. Given the extensive recent spending, CAPEX should ease as the company begins to see the fruits. Cash flow could turn around in a hurry - and there is evidence that it is coming to fruition. Despite a problematic Q4, operating cash flow rose 32% YoY.

Remember that CEO Andy Jassy is the architect of AWS. He stepped into a challenging environment when he took over Amazon from Jeff Bezos in 2021, and this unabashed spending is bold. I prefer that a company spends money looking to the future rather than trying to survive by making draconian cuts when times are tough.

Will Amazon (finally) get relief from the strong U.S. dollar?

The strong U.S. dollar (DXY) crushed results in Amazon's International segment throughout 2022, but this should ease significantly in 2023.

It isn't just the U.S. facing heavy inflation and recession risks these days. Many have it worse, and the U.S. dollar spiked as a result, as shown below.

Seeking Alpha

The dollar has returned to Earth but was still high for much of Q4.

Amazon reported a decline in International sales of 8% in Q4 YoY, but this would have been an increase of 5% were it not for the currency adjustment - a substantial 13% spread. However, the spread shrunk from 17% in Q3.

This pressure should continue to ease in 2023 if the downward trend of the dollar continues, stemming losses in the International segment.

Is Amazon stock a buy?

Amazon investors have had a rough time recently after experiencing heavy gains during the pandemic push. The shaky economy doesn't help. However, the company's future is bright.

Some metrics can't be ignored, such as

More than 200 million Prime subscribers;

AWS is the globe's leading cloud services provider with tons more runway; and

A 38% share of the U.S. e-commerce market (Walmart (WMT) is second at just 6%).

Buy with Prime could be a giant moneymaker, and the company's move from a product-based company to a service-based one is promising.

The stock trades at levels not seen since before the pandemic, even though sales are up more than 80% since 2019. The immediate future is murky, but Amazon's long-term prospects remain compelling.