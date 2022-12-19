Nova: The Competition Sends Conflicting Signals

Feb. 03, 2023 12:41 PM ETNova Ltd. (NVMI)KLAC, ONTO
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.67K Followers

Summary

  • The stock has been trending higher for several months now, but a bad or good earnings report could shake things up.
  • The next earnings report won’t be here for a few more weeks, but a leading competitor of NVMI has already provided clues as to what to expect.
  • The numbers expected from NVMI seem to be out of whack compared to what others have reported, which does not bode well for NVMI.
  • Trend followers may disagree, but standing on the sidelines looks best when expectations seem to be too high and in need of a correction.

Silicon wafer for manufacturing semiconductor of integrated circuit.

sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI), a supplier of process control tools for the semiconductor market, is looking to get back on track after incurring losses for much of last year. The stock has been trending higher in recent months, recouping

NVMI chart

Source: finviz.com

NVMI quarterly growth

Source: macrotrend.net

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.67K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.