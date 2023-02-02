LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 11:43 AM ETLiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR)
LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shawn Collins - Director, IR

Jochen Zeitz - Chairman, President, and CEO

Ryan Morrissey - President

Gina Goetter - CFO

Edel O'Sullivan - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Kennison - Robert W. Baird

Robbie Ohmes - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

Joseph Altobello - Raymond James

James Hardiman - Citi

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Gerrick Johnson - BMO Capital Markets

Jaime Katz - Morningstar

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Harley-Davidson's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Shawn Collins. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Shawn Collins

Thank you. Good morning. This is Shawn Collins, the Director of Investor Relations at Harley-Davidson. You can access the slides supporting today's call on the Internet at the Harley-Davidson Investor Relations website.

As you might expect, our comments will include forward-looking statements that are subject to business risks, that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters we have noted in our latest filings with the SEC. Joining me this morning are Harley-Davidson's Chief Executive Officer, Jochen Zeitz; in addition, Chief Financial Officer, Gina Goetter is with us, and also LiveWire President, Ryan Morrissey.

In addition, Harley-Davidson's Chief Commercial Officer, Edel O'Sullivan will join for the Q&A portion of today's call.

With that, let me turn it over to our CEO, Jochen Zeitz. Jochen?

Jochen Zeitz

Thank you, Shawn, and good morning, everyone. As we conclude the second year of the Hardwire, our five-year strategic plan to drive profitable growth, Harley-Davidson delivered a strong finish to the year. We are pleased with our performance for

