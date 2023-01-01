Novo Nordisk Q4 Earnings: When Good Is Just Not Enough, A Revisit

Feb. 03, 2023 12:50 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)SNY, LLY2 Comments
Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
558 Followers

Summary

  • Two days ago, Novo Nordisk A/S reported Q4 earnings and a 2023 outlook that both missed analysts' estimates.
  • In my previous article about Novo Nordisk, I mentioned that the stock is very expensive and a small sign of slowing growth could start a sell-off.
  • Q4 earnings show that growth is good with double digits but hasn't accelerated in 2022. The outlook confirms that growth will stay at the same level through the year 2023.
  • Given the performance in the last two years, the Novo Nordisk A/S market capitalization has reached a very unhealthy level, too high for stagnating growth estimates.
  • In this article, I will give a brief summarization of my previous article, explain the Q4 earnings report, and give reasons for still remaining the rating Novo Nordisk A/S as 'hold'.

Novo Nordisk Canada Inc head office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

In my previous article, "Novo Nordisk: Looming Danger in an Excellent Business," I went through the Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) business model, profitability, growth prospects, comparison to its peers Eli Lilly (LLY) and Sanofi (

Article performance

Article performance (seekingalpha.com)

NVO quarterly earnings, seasonality

NVO quarterly earnings, seasonality (koyfin.com)

NVO full year 2022

NVO full year 2022 (NVO IR)

Geographic sales split

Geographic sales split (NVO IR)

Diabetes segment

Diabetes segment (NVO IR)

GLP-1 growth in comparison to peers

GLP-1 growth in comparison to peers (NVO IR)

Obesity segment performance

Obesity segment performance (NVO IR)

2023 outlook

2023 outlook (NVO IR)

2023 capex

2023 capex (NVO IR)

FastGraphs historical graph

FastGraphs historical graph (fastgraphs.com)

FastGraphs five-year average total return

FastGraphs five-year average total return (fastgraphs.com)

FastGraphs 30 P/E total return

FastGraphs 30 P/E total return (fastgraphs.com)

This article was written by

Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
558 Followers
I am a 23 years old financial advisor/wealth manager at a local bank and a long-time investor from Germany. I have learned to analyze stocks due to my research and through my several degrees, which I can't name here because they can´t be translated into English.I focus on generating income with my invested money, mainly analyzing stocks that pay dividends. Either high yielders or stocks with great dividend growth. Contrary to this, I invest in small, highly disruptive companies with a minor part of my portfolio to boost overall performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.