JHVEPhoto

Introduction

In my previous article, "Novo Nordisk: Looming Danger in an Excellent Business," I went through the Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) business model, profitability, growth prospects, comparison to its peers Eli Lilly (LLY) and Sanofi (SNY), and its valuation. I came to the conclusion that Novo Nordisk is very well positioned, has great profitability, and should profit immensely from being one of the few leaders in the insulin and obesity care market. The problem I saw, which ultimately led to my "hold" rating, was the (too) high valuation. I wrote this:

But in NVOs (and LLYs) case, the valuation is way beyond fair value, even when giving them a premium on top of that. That leads to more downside potential and fewer chances for shareholder returns in the coming years.

Considering the performance NVO stock has exhibited since then, this hasn't turned out to be true.

Article performance (seekingalpha.com)

But with this in mind, we should ask ourselves if the current, even higher, NVO valuation is justified now after reviewing the Q4 results.

Q4 earnings report

The last quarter of the year came in with 18% sales growth and a 12.2% growth in operating income. Net income increased by 17.45%, while free cash flow ("FCF") declined by an astonishing 89%. Revenue is now at the highest it has ever been at $6.92B / DKK 48.1B. Considering seasonality, the Q4 earnings were, apart from revenue and net income, as usual.

NVO quarterly earnings, seasonality (koyfin.com)

As you can see, NVO tends to have strong Q1 and bad Q4 quarterly earnings. In this case, revenue and net income buckled the trend.

For the full year 2022, NVO reported sales growth of 16% at constant exchange rates (CER) and operating income growth of 15% CER.

NVO full year 2022 (NVO IR)

An increase in productivity gains is greatly appreciated since this was one concern in the last year. NVO struggled with producing Wegovy, its new blockbuster obesity case product. Demand was very strong, but NVO could keep up with the supply. People who have read some of my articles probably know that I am a fan of shareholder-friendly management. NVOs management is doing well in this regard, having DKK 49.4B out of DKK 57.4B free cash flow given back to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Geographic sales split (NVO IR)

As you can see in the chart, North America is the greatest contributor to sales but is also the second fastest growing, which is a good sign. Regarding the different segments, we can clearly see that obesity care is growing at the fastest pace but does not yet contribute much DKK to the overall sales. But it is nice to see that growth in this segment accelerated from 75% growth in Q3. In the case of diabetes care, GLP-1, the future of this segment, is the main growth driver with classical insulin being on a downtrend. Rare diseases are essentially flat with just 1% growth YoY, but due to it being just a small portion of sales, I think that is due to neglect. Since diabetes care is NVO's main source of revenue, we should look further into that.

Diabetes segment (NVO IR)

NVO was able to extend its market share to almost 32% of the overall diabetes market. GLP-1 has almost 55% market share. There are four companies in the U.S. that produce GLP-1, and still, NVO manages to have more than half of the market share. That's incredible. This is due to NVO's GLP-1 outpacing the competition by a sizeable margin.

GLP-1 growth in comparison to peers (NVO IR)

Here you can see NVOs GLP-1 market share in comparison to some of its peers.

Obesity care, NVOs fastest growing segment is doing very well, better than I'd have expected the time I wrote my last article.

Obesity segment performance (NVO IR)

NVO is literally becoming a monopoly in the obesity care market with a market share of 87%, ascending trend. Growth is gaining a lot annually, despite NVO having production issues. As soon as they are gone, I could see growth accelerating even more.

Outlook

The outlook is rather conservative on the top and bottom lines.

2023 outlook (NVO IR)

Management seems to have trouble estimating sales and operating income growth, as the span between 13 and 19% is quite large. This could be due to the influence of the USD, which is not easy to predict. The USD is also the reason why NVO states declines in the "reported" section. In the last year, NVO profited greatly from the strong USD, this is something that probably changes this year as the dollar could decline.

At the beginning of the article, I talked about slowing growth as a reason for NVO's share price to correct to the downside. NVO is giving a reason why growth could maybe top estimates.

2023 capex (NVO IR)

NVO more than doubles its capital expenditures (CAPEX) this year. This could give them the capacity to meet demand and, therefore, fuel growth.

Valuation

NVO is even more overvalued than at the time I wrote my first article.

FastGraphs historical graph (fastgraphs.com)

NVO currently stands at a P/E of 36, which is way above its five-year average of 22. The fair value for the next three years is the same as the growth rate, which is estimated to be 18% until the end of 2025. So you can see, that NVO is far above both these P/E ratios. If NVO were to revert back to its five-year average of 22, you'd get an annual total return of 1% until the end of 2025.

FastGraphs five-year average total return (fastgraphs.com)

If we give it a (hefty) premium and say a P/E of 30 is reasonable, we would get an annual total return of 12% until the end of 2025.

FastGraphs 30 P/E total return (fastgraphs.com)

In both cases, the projected total return for Novo Nordisk A/S stock isn't enough to account for the risk of a bigger correction.

Conclusion

Novo Nordisk A/S reported a decent quarter which missed analysts' estimates but was better than expected if you look at their seasonality. Profitability, market position, and growth drivers are still very great and make Novo Nordisk A/S a great investment. But, the valuation is way too high for me, as I already explained in my previous article in more length. I, personally wouldn't pay such a price for a company, regardless of how good everything else is. That's why I still rate Novo Nordisk A/S stock as Hold.