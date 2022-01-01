HAKINMHAN

Introduction

It was a pleasant surprise when SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) released stronger results for the fourth quarter of 2022 following a surprise big dividend increase, although as my previous article warned, it seemed prudent that investors do not get too excited as their operating conditions were likely to soften. Fast forward to the present day and this is seemingly playing out but thankfully, there is still room for higher dividends in 2023, despite lower guidance for the year ahead.

Coverage Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a brief summary and ratings for the primary criteria assessed. If interested, this Google Document provides information regarding my rating system and importantly, links to my library of equivalent analyses that share a comparable approach to enhance cross-investment comparability.

Author

Detailed Analysis

Author

When conducting the previous analysis, their cash flow performance was mixed and seemingly operating at two different speeds. On the surface, their operating cash flow was quite disappointing with steep year-on-year declines but at the same time, their underlying results that exclude working capital movements were actually seeing year-on-year improvements.

Upon reviewing their results for the fourth quarter of 2022, it shows their operating cash flow picked up noticeably on the surface with their full-year result landing at $209m, thereby quite a lot higher sequentially versus their previous result of only $121m across the first nine months. Although to be fair, it was nevertheless still down year-on-year versus their previous result of $233m during 2021. If excluding their working capital movements, their result during 2022 lifts to $254m, whilst their previous equivalent result during 2021 edges ever-so-slightly lower to $230m, thereby showing a modest year-on-year improvement for the former.

Author

When viewed on a quarterly basis, it shows the fourth quarter of 2022 reported operating cash flow of $88m, which was their highest result in a while, at least since the beginning of 2021. That said, it was very significantly boosted by a working capital draw of $41m and thus if excluded, it leaves their underlying result at only $47m, which almost comically is the lowest result across this same period of time as their mixed cash flow performance persists.

Whilst working capital draws are not a perpetually reoccurring source of cash, it was still positive to see some of their working capital build during the first nine months of 2022 reverse into a draw during the fourth quarter. Although that said, the $41m draw is only about half the $85m build previously seen across the former and thus, it raises prospects of another additional cash infusion landing during 2023.

It was not too surprising to see their underlying operating cash flow soften during the fourth quarter of 2022 following the headwinds laid out when conducting my previous analysis. Although, the extent of change was more extreme than expected with their result of $47m down around 37% sequentially versus their previous result of $75m as recently as the third quarter. Thankfully, it seems 2023 is poised not to suffer as significantly versus 2022, albeit still with lower guidance.

SunCoke Energy Fourth Quarter Of 2022 Presentation

When reviewing their guidance for 2023, they are forecasting their adjusted EBITDA will slide lower to $257.5m at the midpoint, which represents a 13.50% step down from their result of $297.7m during 2022. Whilst not ideal, it is once again not surprising following the outlook for softer operating conditions as laid out when conducting my previous analysis.

Thankfully, their company is forecast to continue generating plenty of cash to keep shareholders happy. To this point, their guidance for 2023 also sees free cash flow of $112.5m at the midpoint and whilst this is also a noticeable step down from their result of $133.4m during 2022, there is more to consider.

Firstly, their guidance for 2023 sees higher forecast capital expenditure of circa $95m versus the $75.5m attributable to 2022, which in turn hinders their forecast free cash flow. If this circa $20m increase is added back to their forecast free cash flow for 2023 of $112.5m at the midpoint, it would be almost identical to their result of $133.4m during 2022. By extension, this means their operating cash flow is not forecast to slow to a material extent, quite possibly due to the remainder of their working capital build during 2022 reversing into a draw.

Secondarily, if their forecast free cash flow for 2023 of $112.5m at the midpoint is compared against their current market capitalization of approximately $755m, this sees a very high forecast free cash flow yield of circa 15%. This clearly offers desirable value, despite actually being a noticeable step down from their result of $133.4m during 2022.

Right now, their present quarterly dividends of $0.08 per share only cost $31.6m per annum given their latest outstanding share count of 98,815,780. As a result, it would leave their dividend coverage very strong at more than 300%, which means they clearly have ample room to fund far higher dividend payments, which thankfully seem to remain a possibility later in the year as we approach the one-year mark of their last increase, as per the commentary from management included below.

"We have to remind ourselves that this is, in fact, a cyclical business. So we are not going to lever up and we have the ability to continue to reward shareholders as we did last year when we raised the dividend by 33%."

-SunCoke Energy Q4 2022 Conference Call.

Author

Thanks to their working capital draw, they once again saw their net debt drop lower during the fourth quarter of 2022 to now land at $439m. Apart from being the lowest point in years, it also represents another very impressive decrease of $66m versus its previous level of $505m following the third quarter.

When looking ahead into 2023, this downward trajectory is essentially guaranteed to continue as their forecast free cash flow far outstrips their accompanying dividend payments. In turn, this lower net debt should broadly counteract any weaker financial performance given their lower guidance for 2023, thereby seeing their leverage and debt serviceability roughly net out accordingly.

This dynamic means it would be redundant to reassess these two topics in detail, as this was already done when conducting the previous analysis with the primary focus of this follow-up analysis being to assess their outlook for 2023. Likewise, this same situation applies to their liquidity, as it was not previously problematic and subsequently saw their cash balance increase to $90m following the fourth quarter of 2022, thereby up from its previous balance of $59m following the third quarter.

The three relevant graphs are still included below to provide context for any new readers, which gives a clear view of their leverage. Presently, their net debt-to-EBITDA is 1.48 with their net debt-to-operating cash flow following along with a result of 2.10, which in the latter case sits near the bottom of the moderate territory of between 2.01 and 3.50. It also shows their debt serviceability remains healthy with interest coverage of 4.80 and 6.53 when compared against their EBIT and operating cash flow, respectively. Third and finally, it shows their liquidity is unsurprisingly strong once again with current and cash ratios of 1.67 and 0.40. If interested in further details regarding these topics, please refer to my previously linked article.

Author Author Author

Conclusion

Despite management issuing lower guidance for 2023 versus their results during 2022, at least they are still forecast to generate plenty of free cash flow for shareholders to enjoy. Apart from obviously helping deleverage, it also leaves ample room to fund far higher dividends as well, which are seemingly on the cards later in the year. When combined with their forecast double-digit free cash flow yield, I once again believe that maintaining my buy rating is appropriate as we advance into 2023.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from SunCoke Energy's SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.