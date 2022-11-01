Polina-Petrenko

ICD Remains Strong

In my previous article, I discussed Independence Contract Drilling's (NYSE:ICD) strategies and goals. By the start of Q4, its backlog increased tremendously in response to the current rig rate environment. I think higher demand for pad-optimal, 300-series super-spec rigs will let it expand its operating margin when the supply situation remains tight. The average revenue and margin per rig for the 2023 backlog are high compared to the current level. The management expects to reprice drilling rates at least once in the next six months, improving the company's profitability and cash flow.

The primary challenges for ICD are labor and other inflationary costs and intense competition. Although negative free cash flow was a concern in 9M 2022, a larger operating scale would minimize investment and rig reactivation costs in 2023. The stock is relatively undervalued. So, I continue to keep it under my "buy" recommendation.

Margin And Rig Strategy

Seeking Alpha

ICD's management banks on higher demand for pad-optimal, super-spec rigs, especially with its 300-series rigs. Because 300-series rigs typically earn higher margins, an increasing market penetration of these rigs and conversion of 200-series to 300 types mean additional value offering and a higher margin. The company estimates that, by March 2023, rig margin per day can increase by 28%-32% compared to Q3 2022. The company also plans to reactivate four more rigs by Q1 2023, which I will discuss later in the article.

ICD has adopted the strategy of securing shorter-term pad-to-pad contracts to maximize the trend of increasing day rates over the past quarter. It has also expanded its backlog in response to the current rig rate environment. In Q3, its backlog increased by 87% versus Q2. More than two-thirds of its current backlog extends to 2023, which would secure its cash flows in the coming year. Revenue per rig for the 2023 backlog is priced at $35,300 per day and margin per day at $17,500, both significantly higher than Q3.

Despite the current labor and other inflationary costs, the margin expansion can surpass Q1 2023. If the present tight supply scenario persists, the management expects to reprice rates at least once more in six months. Investors may note that the contract backlogs are significant for ICD, given the large capital investments required to reactivate rigs. So, with additional rigs and margin progression, the company's overall profitability will likely inflate.

The Q4 Forecast

ICD's Filings and press releases

Assuming operating costs and spot market pricing remain stable, margins can increase further in the near-to-medium term. In Q4 2022, rig operating days can increase by 5.6% compared to Q3, while the average revenue per operating day can increase by a similar percentage point. The cost per day can increase by a mere 1%. This would lead to a ~12% rise in the average rig margin in Q4. In Q1 2023, the operating margin per day can improve by 30% versus the Q3 level.

During Q3, the company reactivated its 18th rig under a one-year contract. Two more rigs are due for mobilization and contract for Q4. These rigs would be deployed in Haynesville and are expected to have a simple payback of less than a year. The company has also slated to reactivate two more rigs in Q1 2023, taking the total to 22.

Analyzing The Q3 Drivers

From Q2 2022 to Q3 2022, the company's revenue per day increased by 4%, while the cost per day decreased by 9%. During Q3, the company reactivated its 18th rig under a one-year contract. It mobilized the 19th rig by the start of Q4, while the 20th rig was contracted for mobilization in Q4. The average rig margin increased by 27% in Q4. The additional rigs would work in the Haynesville, where revenue per day would increase to the high 30,000 from the Q3 average was 28,646.

Cash Flows And Liquidity

In 9M 2022, cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive compared to a negative CFO a year ago after its revenues doubled over this period. Capex exceeded CFO, resulting in free cash flow (or FCF) turning negative in 9M 2022. The majority of its capex was spent on rig reactivations and rig conversions. In Q4 and early 2023, supply chain constraints would necessitate the acceleration of drill pipe and other capital spare purchases. Plus, two more rigs coming online would increase capex requirements. I think the day rate and margin expansion will push CFO higher, while higher capex will sustain the pressure on FCF in the following quarters.

As of September 30, ICD's debt-to-equity stood at 0.67x. This is much lower than its peers' (NBR, HP, PTEN) average of 0.85x. Its liquidity was $27.5 million on September 30. The company's long-term goal is to reduce net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio by increasing adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow generation. The company expects a larger operating scale would minimize investment and rig reactivations.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Seeking Alpha

ICD's EV/Revenue multiple (1.25x) contraction to the forward EV/Revenue (1.06x) is nearly as steep as its peers' (NBR, HP, and PTEN), implying a similar revenue growth, which typically results in a similar EV/Revenue multiple. However, the stock's current multiple is significantly lower than its peers (2.1x). So, the stock appears to be undervalued versus its peers at the current level.

Target Price And Analyst Rating

Seeking Alpha

During the past 90 days, two sell-Street analysts rated ICD a "Buy" ("Strong Buy"). None rated it a "Hold" or "Sell."

The consensus target price is $6.3, which would represent ~46% upside from the current price.

Why I Maintain My Rating On ICD?

In Q2, ICD's management started noticing changes in spot rates and disclosed its plans for rig reactivations in 2023. The contract duration, too, was set to increase. Given the relative valuation multiples, I upgraded it to a "buy." In the article, I wrote:

Its average number of 300 series rigs increased from three in 2020 to ten by 2022. It can add six more through reactivation in 2023. The primary challenge for ICD is the intense competition. Also, relatively few operators require rigs with such high specifications.

In Q3, the company's backlog increased tremendously, while more than two-thirds of its current backlog extends to 2023. It has also re-confirmed its rig addition plans for the year. The management also expects its overall profitability to inflate with additional rigs and margin progression. Its relative valuation multiples suggest further room for expansion, leading me to keep my "buy" rating on the stock.

Current Risk Factors

ICD's November 2022 Presentation

One of the imminent challenges for the company is to maintain and improve its operating margin, given its commitment to reactivate four more rigs by the end of Q1 2023. Although its margin per day has improved by Q3 2022, it kept significantly low compared to its peers (HP, PTEN, NBR, and PDS) over the past four years. Its current success primarily lies over the tremendous backlog growth in Q3 and the fact that the backlog has priced at a much healthier day rate. However, the average backlog was much lower over the past two years. Therefore, a sharp drop in backlog can lower its revenues and severely affect the future margin. Because the lead time between rig reactivation and revenue generation can be long, such gaps can impact its operating and financial ability and drive the stock price down.

What's The Take On ICD?

Seeking Alpha

By late 2022, ICD adopted the strategy of securing shorter-term pad-to-pad contracts to maximize the trend of increasing day rates. I think higher demand for pad-optimal, 300-series super-spec rigs will let it expand its operating margin when the supply situation remains tight. It has also scheduled to reactivate four more rigs by Q1 2023.

Increased contract durations are necessary for ICD, given the significant capital investments required to reactivate rigs. So, despite the positive trend in spot rates, it continues to look for deals with higher durations. Although cash flow from operations turning positive was a healthy sign in 2022, its capex requirement related to rig conversion can drain FCF. So, the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) outperformed the stock in the past year. The relative valuation multiples, however, remain low, thus leading to steady returns potential in the short-to-medium-term.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.