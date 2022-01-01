zorazhuang

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) just released Q4 and FY2022 results which only further strengthen its case for being a leading blue-chip Sleep Well At Night (i.e., "SWAN") midstream stock. For those who wish to check out the headline numbers, you can check out Seeking Alpha's summary here.

Instead of boring you with a repetition of those numbers in this article, I will devote my focus to diving into two very important updates provided by management on the earnings call that significantly impact the investment thesis. In this article, we discuss these in detail and offer our updated outlook on MMP.

Important MMP Update No. 1: Sustained Focus On Buybacks Over Distribution Growth

Probably the biggest takeaway from the earnings call was management's repeated emphasis on prioritizing incremental buybacks as a top capital allocation priority over accelerating distribution growth for the foreseeable future. While management reassured investors that they plan to continue growing the distribution per unit each year moving forward in order to keep their 21-year growth streak alive (stating that it's "important" that they continue doing so), when pressed by an analyst on the earnings call on whether or not they planned to increase it in line with cash flow growth, management indicated that this was not an important priority for them:

Analyst:

On capital allocation, I'm just wondering if you've given thought to raising the pace of distribution growth. I mean, EBITDA is projected to be up 4% this year, but you're only growing the distribution 1%. So, it seems like there's an active decision here not to grow distributions in line with cash flow growth. And I know you're doing buybacks, but I guess at what point would you consider accelerating distribution growth?

MMP (Aaron Milford):

Yes, it's an interesting question and we think about it, I think, fairly simply. The first thing I want to mention is we view a healthy distribution an important part of our overall value proposition. So, for us, it's really a question about what do you do incrementally from where you're at, to your point, growing the distribution faster or emphasizing buybacks. That's really the decision point that we have to make. And for us, it seems like adding materially to an already attractive distribution at spreads that are still to treasury is still wider than we think they should be. And we compare doing that to the opportunity to buy back units and when we compare the two, which one of those do we think will create the most long-term value for our investors long term. And as we sit here right now, we still think buybacks make the most sense for us. The key I would make is that's true right now. We've always tried to say things can change depending on what's happening and where we see the best place to add value. So it's important that we see both of them being very important. And if we look marginally right now, we see opportunity in our unit price. And as long as we see that opportunity, that's where we're going to focus. But it's not set in stone, that's just where we are right now... we think it's going to be really powerful to have a really healthy distribution. I mean it's an almost 8% yield. We've never cut it and we've always grown it for 21 years, and that's important. And then when you compare that to our ability to drive what we think could be significant capital appreciation, if we grow our DCF per unit, you put that together, and we think we've got a really powerful value proposition for our company.

Effectively, management's rationale for prioritizing incremental buybacks over accelerating distribution growth over the token 1% hikes that they have been doing lately is that:

They believe the market already is not rewarding them properly for their current high yield, leading them to believe that adding to it even further is not going to create the sort of value they want to see with that capital. They believe that their units are undervalued, so repurchasing them should create superior value over the long term. They believe that buybacks combined with their organic distributable cash flow growth (more on that below) will drive pretty meaningful DCF per unit growth which makes MMP somewhat of a growth investment alongside its already very attractive distribution yield. They expect this to lead to "significant capital appreciation" moving forward. Though they did not state it during this earnings call, the fact that they do not have a substantial growth investment runway and are essentially managing their core business model with a focus on less growthy oil and refined products is an important consideration. The longevity and durability of the business model has been raised in the past and - while we buy management's narrative that the competitive positioning and geographic focus of its assets insulate it pretty well from energy transition disruption - the business will likely see EBITDA decline over the long term. As a result, by repurchasing units aggressively, management can set itself up for more sustainable distributable cash flow per unit and therefore distribution per unit growth for longer.

While we see the validity of these comments by management, and we do think it's good that they're driving their distribution coverage ratio a bit higher, we think that their expected 2023 distribution coverage ratio of ~1.4x is more than sufficient and would like to see them begin growing the distribution in-line with cash flow growth moving forward. This is particularly true given that their 3.6x leverage ratio is well under their long-term target of 4.0x, so it's not like their balance sheet lacks capacity to support a more aggressive distribution growth policy.

A few other reasons why we would favor distribution growth acceleration over more incremental unit repurchases are:

Peers like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) are accelerating their distribution growth rates to the ~5% range. Given that midstream businesses are largely viewed as income instruments, we expect Mr. Market to value them accordingly. By raising its distribution, MMP will probably create additional value for unitholders more quickly than through repurchases. Additionally, new tax laws in the U.S. mean that MMP unit repurchases get slapped with a 1% tax whereas distributions are tax-deferred return of capital. As a result, distributions generally make more sense from a taxation perspective and are therefore more efficient means of returning value to investors.

Still, at least MMP is returning cash to unitholders, even if it's not via the preferred method. We would much rather them return it via buybacks than through lowering their return on investment standards for capex and pouring the excess cash into growth projects. Additionally, with no long-term debt maturing prior to 2025 and 83% of its total net long-term debt maturing in 2030s or later with the significant majority of it not maturing until 2042 or later, it is not expedient nor is it an efficient use of capital to pay off debts at this point with excess cash.

Important MMP Update #2: Very Strong Organic Growth

Another very important update to the MMP thesis is that the partnership's organic assets are proving their strength relative to many peers'. MMP has slashed capital expenditures in recent years due to a combination of being extremely selective in how it deploys its capital and selling non-core assets. In fact, it only spends between $100 and $150 million on "expansion capital" per year these days, which is quite tiny compared to its $16.3 billion enterprise value. Yet it's expected to grow its DCF by nearly $70 million (~6%) in 2023, reflecting very strong organic DCF growth in its existing assets alongside strong returns from its capital spending. When combined with buybacks, analysts expect this to result in over 10% growth in DCF per unit this next year, providing a very powerful total return component alongside the 7.8% current distribution yield.

In contrast to some midstream peers that spend aggressively on "growth" projects, but end up seeing little DCF per unit result (due to slippage in organic businesses), this is a breath of fresh air and reflects the true strength and competitive positioning of MMP's assets. A clear example of this is management's announcement that:

our current forecast assumes we increase our refined products rates by an all-in average of approximately 8% on July 1st.

Given that management has beaten its guidance in virtually every year except for 2020 (which is very understandable given what happened that year), this means that MMP will very likely hike its refined products tariff by at least this amount. Management went on to elaborate on the fact that they believe they will be able to push through this hike without losing market share as well. Clearly, their assets enjoy a strong competitive position that sets them apart from many other midstream businesses.

Investor Takeaway

MMP continues to grind out solid results quarter after quarter like clockwork, making it arguably the most dependable and lowest risk high yield common equity in the entire stock market. In general, we really like the simplicity of the business model and appreciate that management is being very selective in which growth projects it invests in. Instead, they're doubling down on their high-quality core businesses that are generating strong inflation-fueled organic growth by buying back units hand-over-fist while maintaining a conservatively positioned balance sheet and paying out a very attractive and well covered distribution.

While we wish they would grow the distribution a bit faster, we're not going to complain about the substantial buybacks either, especially given that their core assets are generating such impressive organic growth. We rate MMP as a very attractive Buy along with a Low Risk profile.