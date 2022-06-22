Why Piedmont Lithium Is Our Number 1 Stock Pick In 2023

Summary

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc. is set to become a new lithium producer in 2023 from their 50% share of off-take from the NAL Project in Canada. By 2026, Ghana production should contribute.
  • By end 2023, we forecast Piedmont Lithium's base (near worse) case valuation as 1.1x (10%) higher (NAL only). Yahoo Finance's price targets are US$107 & A$2.05.
  • By end 2025/26, based "only" on NAL and Ghana production we forecast the potential upside for Piedmont Lithium's valuation is 1.7x (bear case), 4.3x (base case), and 6.9x (bull case).
  • From 2026/27 onwards, there is significant potential further upside assuming Piedmont can bring on Carolina Lithium and several LiOH conversion plants in North America. These projects have the potential to at least double the above current upside potential.
  • Risks revolve mostly around lithium pricing and Piedmont Lithium advancing their projects on time and budget. We view Piedmont Lithium as a great spec buy, suitable for a 5-year-plus time frame.
This article first appeared in 'Trend Investing Marketplace' when Piedmont Lithium was trading at US$49.11 (PLL) and A$0.73 [ASX:PLL]; but has been updated for this article.

Today's article focuses only on Piedmont Lithium's valuation and why it is

Piedmont Lithium 5 year price chart (<span class='ticker-hover-wrapper'>Nasdaq:<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PLL' title='Piedmont Lithium Inc.'>PLL</a></span>)

Piedmont is forecast to have very strong cash flows as it enters production soon, especially if spodumene prices stay at near US$5-6,000/t

Summary of Piedmont Lithium and its elements of value

Piedmont valuation compared to peers

Piedmont Lithium's targets for production

The USA is ramping up battery factories this decade which will require ~725,000tpa of LCE supply

The U.S government is now highly motivated to accelerate lithium projects in the USA

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PIEDMONT LITHIUM [ASX:PLL] , PILBARA MINERALS [ASX:PLS], SAYONA MINING [ASX:SYA], LIONTOWN RESOURCES [ASX:LTR], TESLA (TSLA) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

