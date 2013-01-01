A Look At C.H. Robinson's Future In The Truck Brokerage Industry

Feb. 03, 2023 1:56 PM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)
Investing on the Spectrum profile picture
Investing on the Spectrum
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • CHRW's Q4 revenue decreased 22% YoY due to weak truckload pricing and global forwarding market declines.
  • Global forwarding revenue declined by 53%, NAST net revenue increased 6% due to increased gross profit margin.
  • CHRW is a leader in the highway brokerage market with a vast network of shippers and carriers.
  • It has a strong economic moat and valuable partnerships with shippers and carriers.
  • Fair value is estimated at $90 per share, we suggest holding off until a more favorable opportunity.

Semi Trucks on Bridge

shaunl

Q4 Revenue Declines Despite Improved Margins

In the fourth quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)'s revenue declined 22% YoY due to lower-than-anticipated truckload pricing and a sharp drop in the global forwarding market. The slowdown in retail sector restocking, with high

CH Robinson Segment Performance

Company 4Q Earning Presentation

Historical returns of CH Robinson

Company 10-K 2013 to 2022, calculated by the author

Truckload Price, historical for CH Robinson

Company 4Q Earning Presentation

CH robinson Financial assumptions

Author estimates

Historical share prices and multiples for CH Robinson

Company 10-K 2013 to 2022, Seeking Alpha and author estimates

This article was written by

Investing on the Spectrum profile picture
Investing on the Spectrum
1.07K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"Here is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.